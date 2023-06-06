Alchemy Bar on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

If you're looking for some "cocktail therapy," the Alchemy Bar on Carnival cruise ships should be your destination. This cocktail bar with a pharmacy theme serves up mixed drinks with creative ingredients to cruisers who like a little style with their substance.

What It Is

Carnival's Alchemy Bar looks like an old-timey pharmacy with mysteriously labeled drawers and shelves behind the bar, which sports corked glass bottles and vials, hardback books and even phrenology models. Bartenders are specially trained mixologists who wear white lab coats and create cocktails using herbs, infused vodkas and fresh juices. (A good percentage of drinks involve some ingredient, like rosemary or cinnamon, being burned with a lighter.)

Drinks are divided into categories, such as Passion Potions, Energizing Elixirs, Relief for What Ails and the Medicine Cabinet. "Zero-proof elixirs" (aka nonalcoholic drinks) are also available. While well stocked with cucumbers, elderflower liqueur and chipotle pineapple syrup, the Alchemy Bar does not supply soda or a blender, so you'll have to look elsewhere for some standard cruise ship drinks. If you're feeling daring, you can fill out a "prescription" to devise your own cocktail; if you're more indecisive, order a flight of four martinis off an abbreviated menu.

The Alchemy Bar is especially popular before dinner -- specifically on ships where it's located near the dining room entrance -- but is a favorite throughout the evening. Waits can be long at rush times because only a few bartenders on the ship are trained to work at this bar.

Menu

Note: This is a sample menu and is subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Price

Drinks are $10.95, with a 15 percent gratuity automatically added on top. Drinks at the Alchemy Bar are covered under Carnival's Cheers drinks package.

Ships

Carnival's Alchemy Bar is available on the following ships:

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Conquest Carnival Dream

Carnival Ecstasy

Carnival Elation

Carnival Fascination

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Glory

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Imagination

Carnival Inspiration

Carnival Legend

Carnival Liberty

Carnival Magic

Carnival Miracle

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Pride

Carnival Sensation

Carnival Spirit

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Valor

Carnival Vista

