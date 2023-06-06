Alaska’s Inside Passage: Glaciers, National Forests and Beyond

The term "Inside Passage" is commonly used to refer to the entire region: the land and islands, in addition to the waterways. Carved out by glaciers during the last ice age, it's characterized by more than 1,000 islands and islets, coves, fjords and coastal towns, each with its own character.

The largest national forest in the country, Tongass National Forest, blankets the entire southeast Alaska portion of the Inside Passage, and many glaciers can still be seen. Many adventurous cruisers join an Inside Passage Alaska cruise visit or view majestic glaciers.

The Inside Passage is one of the few routes in the world where large cruise ships requiring relatively deep water can safely sail next to steep mountainsides. It was heavily used by prospectors from the American West Coast during the Klondike Gold Rush.