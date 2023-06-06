Alaska Cruise Tour Tips

Be prepared for long bus and train trips:

Distances between cities in Alaska are vast, and even though some cruise tours incorporate short flights, it's possible that you'll spend more time looking at the wilderness through a bus or train window than actually hiking in it. Not all train trips are created equal; we were underwhelmed by the Alaska Railroad trip between Anchorage and Denali, for example, but felt the spectacular scenery on the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad between Fraser, British Columbia, and Skagway, Alaska, made that part worthwhile. In any case, if you get antsy sitting for long periods of time, a cruise tour might not be for you.

Tour first, cruise later:

Length isn't the only decision you need to make for a cruise tour. You'll also have to decide whether you'll get on your ship before or after your land trip. We recommend the latter, as it's nice to have time to relax in your stateroom for a good run after traveling to different hotels every night.

Budget extra money:

At each stop, cruise lines offer a plethora of excursions, some of which carry extremely high price tags. Flightseeing trips, in particular, can run $400 or more. In addition, should you choose to dine ashore, note that restaurants in Alaska are generally more expensive than what you'll find in much of the Lower 48. Get our expert tips on budgeting for your cruise.

Early starts are the rule, not the exception:

Unlike a cruise, where you can plan your day at your own pace, a cruise tour has a set schedule with little time for error. Bags are set outside as early as 6 a.m., and participants are usually on the move by 7:30 a.m.

Take advantage of long days:

The midnight sun of summer means that daylight extends late into the night (or 24 hours, if you're in Fairbanks). So, even if you've had a long train ride, you'll still have plenty of sunshine left to take an excursion, go on a hike or explore local bars and restaurants -- trust us, after eight hours spent sitting, you'll be dying to stretch your legs.

Request a northern lights wake-up call:

The aurora borealis is almost impossible to see at the height of summer, as the midnight sun keeps the sky far too bright for a glimpse. In late August or September, however, you might have a shot in more northern destinations like Fairbanks. Most hotels will take requests to call your room if the lights are active. The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a website that also predicts aurora activity.

Pack for comfort:

No need to pack your formalwear; on a cruise tour, your essential wardrobe items are hiking shoes, hoodies and jeans. Layering is key, as temperatures can vary 30 degrees within a day, and rain showers are common, particularly in the temperate rainforest areas of Southeast Alaska. Some cruise lines allow you to send one bag directly to the ship, meaning you don't need to deal with dress clothes or extra baggage. Learn more about what to pack on an Alaska vacation.

Don't expect luxury:

Alaska hotels and lodges are usually more atmospheric than luxurious, with wood interiors, taxidermy and large fireplaces that feel necessary, even in August. At wilderness lodges, travelers are often housed in out buildings that require a walk or a shuttle, and often there are few dining options other than the hotel. Many accommodations won't have pools or spas.

Leave the group:

At times, a cruise tour can seem so neat and packaged, you'll feel like you're in a cruise line bubble. When you have free time, get out and explore on your own, as you're likely to find some gems. For example, Parks Canada offers guided walking tours in Dawson City that tackle topics you likely won't find covered through the cruise line, such as the poems of Robert Service and the town's quirky underbelly. And Denali National Park has a daily free dogsledding demonstration at its kennels that allows you to get up-close and personal with the sled dogs that are still used for transport in the winter.