Alaska Cruise Prices Are the Bedrock of a Good Deal

Without a doubt, the price of your Alaska cruise is one of the most important factors in any deal you'll find. Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Carnival, Celebrity and Disney all offer solid Alaska cruise deals, but don’t overlook premium cruise options. You might find that Viking Ocean Cruises cost more, but are a great deal when you factor in the included drinks, Wi-Fi, and excursions.

In early 2022, we found Alaska cruise prices for inside cabins as low as $50 per person per night, but anything below $90 per night is a deal worth considering. Oceanview cabins were as low as $69 per person per night, but any fare below $100 per night can make for a great Alaska cruise deal. Balcony rooms on Alaska cruises are some of the most popular options because of Alaska's stunning scenery. They come in a wide range of prices, and the lowest fare we uncovered was $73 per person per night. However, any balcony stateroom below $150 per night on a mainstream line is a good deal on an Alaska cruise fare.

Besides low cabin fares, Alaska cruise deals might include additional perks like onboard credit (something you’ll need lots of when it comes to pricey Alaska shore excursions) and even free fares for kids or other sailing companions. To find the best deals, try weighing the value of the deal against your actual needs (more on that below).

