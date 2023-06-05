Alaska Bike Tour Cruise Shore Excursions

Biking might sound simple, but it's one of the best ways to experience Alaska's great outdoors, filled with plenty of fresh air and mountain views. (Plus, a bike tour in port helps you burn all those calories you racked up at the buffet.)

Cruise lines that offer these excursions include Princess, Norwegian and Holland America, to name a few. Or, book independently through a local operator -- bike tours can be as easy as renting the bike.

Here are some of our favorite options for Alaska bicycle tours you can book during your Alaska cruise.