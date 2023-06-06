Aft Cabin vs. Forward: Which Is Right for Your Cruise?

The Pros: Forward Balcony Cabins

Cruisers in cabins at the front of the ship are the first to see what's ahead. With such priority viewing, it's a nice way to sail into each port of call.

Some cruise lines use the forward space on their ships for unique cabin layouts and arrangements -- like those found in Royal Caribbean's panorama cabins -- that you can't find elsewhere on the ship. Ask your travel agent or the cruise line if the ship you're interested in booking has a special forward cabin class.

Are you a theater fan? Cruise ship theaters tend to be located at the forward of the ship; book a cabin near the front, just a few decks up or down from the theater so you can catch the evening show or afternoon lecture in a snap.

Being all the way at the front of the ship also means you don't risk getting turned around when you leave your cabin. No matter what, you're always heading toward the back. This can make it easier to get your bearings on your first day or two. (This rule also applies to aft cabins; when you leave them, you'll always be headed toward the front of the ship.)

Pro Tip Alert: 12 Things Not to Do in Your Cruise Room