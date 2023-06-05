Adventure of the Seas Checklist: 40 Days Before Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruising in The Bahamas

The countdown to Royal Caribbean cruising begins! It's 40 days until I'll be boarding Adventure of the Seas, as the line resumes sailing in North America with cruises out of the Bahamas.

Leaving from an international port, as opposed to one in Florida or Texas or anywhere else in the U.S., does come with a few logistical challenges. Many things, from booking airfare to filling out a health form to figuring out excursions, are different than they were in the Before Times -- and I'm expecting even more changes to occur as the sail date draws closer.

But with cruising in the U.S. not set to resume until mid-July at the earliest, sending a few ships to The Bahamas (and other international locales, such as Bermuda and Cyprus), makes sense for Royal Caribbean. Going international also makes sense for vaccinated cruisers who are ready to get back into that Vitamin Sea lifestyle.

Here's a look at where my preparations stand for my sailing, at 40 days – and what you can do to prepare if you're heading to The Bahamas with Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas this summer.