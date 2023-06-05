It's been nearly a year since global pandemic forced everyday life to radically change -- and nowhere has the sea change been felt more than in the cruise industry.

Since March 13, 2020, the cruise industry has been mostly shut down, at least in North America, where the vacation is most popular. The pandemic has forced cruising, as with many industries, to come up with new and innovative ways to make travel safer and healthier going forward.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lagged on giving cruise lines the technical guidance for the industry to restart sailing in North America. Most cruise lines have canceled sailings through April 2021, and some even longer.

But that doesn't mean the cruise industry has been passively waiting for the go-ahead. Even though there has been no cruising in the United States over the past year, we've seen plenty of action, as the cruise lines marshaled nationally renowned health and safety experts to come up with onboard and onshore best practices, for restart. Cruise lines also sailed with these new protocols in regions with low infection rates and spent the better part of the year repatriating crew around the world.

Here are some milestones from the past year, as the cruise lines and the world cope with the new COVID-19-era normal.