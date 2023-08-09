Sponsored by Viking

The Rhône River offers some of the world's most well-regarded wines whether you're a seasoned sommelier, ready to try your first glass, or just love to try different styles. A Viking river cruise takes you directly to winery experiences when not gliding past the vineyards that climb up from the river in southern France.

Major wine regions in France have designated areas of origin, or Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée (AOC.) Each region has distinct and exceptional vineyard village areas known as a "cru." The Rhône passes through prestigious AOCs and crus, and with this range of options, you're sure to find something for your taste buds.

Viking commits to immersing you in your destination and, while onboard, Viking sommeliers have curated a wine list that reflects this diversity. At dinner, during the Lyon & Provence itinerary, the chef’s daily Regional Specialities Tasting Menu is accompanied by select regional wines. For example, famed M, Chapoutier’s white and red “Marius” wine from the Hermitage area might be paired in Lyon with the salade de chevre chaud, coq au vin, and a tarte au Noix du Périgord. The ship's crew are ready to answer any questions and find you a good fit – on or off the menu.

Just remember, as you set out to sip your way down the river, sampling wine is about having fun and discovering what you like – and Viking's inclusive value and selection of rotating wines makes that easy, as well as the great selections available of premium wines that are part of the Silver Spirits Beverage Package.

While the wine world can sometimes be intimidating, a little information pours on the confidence. This guide for dedicated or aspiring wine lovers introduces each wine region, what to expect, and how to experience their unique styles.

We set sail on a seven-day cruise along the Rhone River with stops in Lyon, Tournon, Avignon and Arles, to sample the best of French wines.