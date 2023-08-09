A First Timer's Guide to River Cruising

Sponsored by Viking

From the Sun Deck of Viking Hermod it was an intimate, unscripted traveler’s dream, sharing the waterway with kayakers, fishermen, swans and children splashing and waving to us from the water. Vineyards climbed the hills around the Rhône River, with chateaux and villages lined along the river’s edge. Gliding down this river somewhere south of Vienne, France, I realized how much I loved this pace of sightseeing, a real luxury in a hurried world.

In this piece, I’ll look at what it’s like to take a river cruise for the first time, how it differs from ocean cruising, and tips for getting the most out of this unique experience. Whether you’re a lifelong cruise lover or a first-timer, a Viking river cruise will deliver a quintessential European adventure that will have you ready to book your next river cruise as soon as you get back home.