A Day in Alaska's Glacier Bay

The day always starts out grey and misty -- a heavy gloom blanketed by imposing silence.
At least, that’s what I recall from each of my half-dozen sails through Glacier Bay. The cruise ship will slink quietly through Icy Strait in the hours just after dawn, when most of us are still asleep. We pass Point Gustavus at a crawl, and then cross the national park boundary line. Alert passengers, enjoying the morning on their balcony or on the outer decks, might spy a small boat approaching the ship. With a leap, a pair of rangers transfer from one moving craft to the other.
This is when I go get my cup of coffee. And, this is how my day in Glacier Bay National Park begins. How it will unfold over the next 10 or so hours remains to be seen, for none of those half-dozen cruises I’ve taken through Glacier Bay has been the same.
Glacier Bay is truly one of America’s last great wilderness areas and the national park covers 1.3 million hectares. Combine it with the bordering Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Canada’s Kluane National Park and Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park, and this pristine, UNESCO World Heritage-listed wilderness encompasses 10 million hectares. Across all that land, there is only the barest evidence of human habitation.
“Glacier Bay is on one end of the spectrum of public lands,” says Laura Buchheit, a supervisory park ranger at Glacier Bay on and off since 1995. “In terms of remoteness and wildness it is such an intact ecosystem, where we can truly experience nature, where we can be humbled by the expansiveness.”
We can thank a Scottish naturalist for putting this beauty on the map -- in more than one way.
John Muir didn’t discover Glacier Bay. More than three centuries ago, the Tlingit Indians had summer camps not far from Point Gustavus. At that time, an immense tongue of ice filled the mouth of the bay, eventually growing to displace the Tlingit camps, who relocated across the Strait to what is now Hoonah. By the time Muir visited in 1879, the ice had been retreating for more than a century, leaving a deep gouge -- the bay -- in its wake.
“Muir was able to see evidence of glaciers actively carving a landscape that he could apply to landscapes down south,” explains Buchheit. “It helped to clarify his thoughts on how Yosemite Valley had been carved by glaciers. He is credited with presenting that process.”
Over the course of three visits, Muir was able to document the swift retreat of glaciers up the valley. His theory was criticised at the time, but the evidence eventually gained scientific acceptance. Muir’s eloquent descriptions of Glacier Bay captured the imagination of the American public and, following his death, eventually led to U.S. President Calvin Coolidge naming Glacier Bay a national monument in 1925.
The park lay almost untouched by humans during this period. It wasn’t until the 1950s that seasonal rangers were stationed at Bartlett Cove, near the mouth of the bay. In 1969, cruise ships began to visit, and in 1980 U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed into law the legislation that gave Glacier Bay National Park the protected status it has today.
If you’re on a cruise through Glacier Bay, count yourself lucky. Like the concessions for national park lodges, the contracts are carefully considered. Only two cruise ships a day are allowed to enter the park. In fact, many cruise lines do not visit Glacier Bay on their Alaska itineraries. During a day in the park, some ship services won’t operate, such as the casino or the laundry facilities, and cruising speeds are tightly regulated, all with an eye toward keeping the experience focused on the magnificent scenery and protecting this environment for future generations.
“It’s amazing, the opportunity that the cruise ships provide to be immersed in this landscape,” says Buchheit. “It’s a unique collaboration of the cruise line industry and the National Park Service to provide the best possible visitor experience while also maintaining the National Park mission of protecting and preserving the ecosystem. I’m always impressed by how the ship crew provides both the best experience for the passengers that day but also ensures that these experiences can be provided for generations to come.”
Rangers like Laura Buchheit are aboard each cruise ship travelling through Glacier Bay -- to narrate the journey, help spot wildlife and answer questions from passengers. Many will offer a presentation in the theatre with photos in the afternoon.
Top of the list for most park visitors is getting up close and personal with the glaciers, but in the southern part of the bay they’re far in the distance. So as you sail north in the morning, take a moment to consider that, when America was being founded just over two centuries ago, this entire bay was filled with ice hundreds of feet high. Then the ice retreated, in what Buchheit describes as a “dramatic unzipping.” The tidal glaciers remaining -- the ones that reach the sea -- are in the northern reaches of Glacier Bay, closer to the moisture-luring 3,048-metre peaks that are lathered in snow year-round.
It takes a few hours to reach these tidal glaciers, 104.6 kilometres from the mouth of the bay. Most cruise ships will sail close to at least two of them. Grand Pacific and Margerie glaciers are cheek-by-jowl at the far northern reaches of the Inside Passage. Most ships will visit Lamplugh Glacier and, in September, Johns Hopkins Glacier.
Keep an eye out for the park rangers. They’re a terrific resource, on board specifically to enhance the experience for passengers. Ranger Laura provided me with a few tips for getting the most out of the journey.
“Spend as much time outside to get the 360-degree view of the immensity of the park. There’s no development throughout the entire bay. You’ll see a few other boats, but no roads, no bridges, no buildings. Seeing a landscape that has no human structures is worth witnessing because we have no comparison for a sense of scale.” Amazingly, the park’s highest peaks -- the ones producing ice like a hyperactive fridge door -- are out-of-sight for almost the entire journey.
Everyone wants to capture a photo of a glacier calving -- that is, when a towering slab of ice breaks free from the face of the glacier and crashes into the sea. In truth, still photos seldom do justice to the enormity of the moment, even when viewed from a distance of almost a kilometre. But since today’s smartphones have video cameras as well, being in the right place at the right time can capture a stunning moment.
“Be ready -- you never know when it’s going to happen,” says Buchheit. “Make a commitment to spend the entire time out on the deck, ready with your equipment. We often hear the calving event before we see it. Watch for smaller pieces breaking off, often an indication of larger pieces about to fall. The glacier has its own dynamic that is so completely out of our control. In summer, the calving is more common -- it’s warmer so the ice is more lubricated -- but some people say calving is more likely when it’s raining.”
Read reviews from travelers in our Princess cruise reviews.
Glaciers may be the marquee star of the show at this national park, but the supporting cast of characters is no less worthy of your time. The rich panoply of wildlife in Glacier Bay is not always centre stage, but astute cruisers can spot them in the wings. As with the ice, it pays to be outside on the outer decks, says Steve Schaller, another supervisory park ranger who’s worked at Glacier Bay for the past 10 summers.
“I like areas on the ship where there’s no glass in front of me,” explains Schaller. “I like to photograph wildlife, and it’s much better without glass. Most ships have a promenade deck, so you’re more sheltered, and I like areas where you have access to both sides of the ship, so you can move back and forth.”
The wildlife you may spot will depend on the month you are visiting, Schaller says. “We tend to see mountain goats more in the early cruise season when it’s cooler out and they’re in a spot where it’s easier to spot them but as the season progresses, they migrate away. In May and June, they’ve just had their kids -- the kids aren’t yet strong enough to migrate, but as the summer progresses they will.
“In the early summer, the bears are right out of hibernation, so they’re very hungry, more migratory, grazing on grasses. But into the summer the salmon start returning to the streams just north and south of Gloomy Knob, on the east side of the bay, so that’s a good place to watch for bears. Also in Tarr Inlet and at Russell Island -- the ships will slow down going through these areas. We've seen bears all the way up at Grand Pacific Glacier, in a tidal stream on the right side of the glacier. There’s really good salmon runs here in August and September.
“We rarely see moose from cruise ships, so I’m always delighted when we do,” Schaller adds. “Moose utilise willow, cottonwood and alder as their food source, so those forests are the best place to look for them.”
Johns Hopkins Glacier is off limits to cruise ships for most of the summer, as harbour seals use the icebergs to give birth to their pups and the park service wants to minimise any disturbance. But harbour seals are often found in front of Marjorie Glacier and eagle eyes -- and long lenses -- can usually spot the playful sea otters that frequent these waters, usually floating on their back and often with a baby resting on their stomach. Cuteness personified!
Of course, whales are high on the list for cruisers, and Glacier Bay usually yields lots of sightings. But I’ve had cruises where few showed up (for me), and others where I counted dozens of flukes and breaches. Although whales do venture up to the northern parts of the bay, they are most common near the mouth of the bay, the richest feeding grounds.
“Most abundant are humpbacks,” says Schaller. “They’re seen along the Sitakaday Narrows, really productive waters in terms of zooplankton, which is fed upon by the smaller schooling fish. Killer whale or, as I prefer, orca, are less commonly seen, but it’s a matter of luck. They travel the entire bay and will go all the way up to Johns Hopkins, where they feed on harbour seals and their pups and other marine mammals. Minke whale are very sporadic.”
Schaller highly recommends having binoculars for your day in Glacier Bay, and although blue skies are always nice for cruising in Alaska, he says animal sightings may be less common on sunny days. “We get a lot of our observations on overcast days. There’s more wildlife, probably because the terrestrial animals are less likely to come out on sunny, warmer days.
“They are walking around in fur suits,” he laughs.
And if you get lucky, and are visiting the park on a clear day, ask one of the rangers to help you spot Mount Fairweather as you head south to the mouth of the bay. The massive, 4,664-metre peak sits at the northwestern corner of Glacier Bay, seducing the Pacific Ocean’s clouds and moisture and serving as a beacon for the tallest coastal mountain range in the world -- and for one of the world’s great natural areas.
A native of San Diego, David Swanson has been awed by Alaska on more than 10 separate trips, including land-based journeys, one of which ventured north of the Arctic Circle. His writing and photography has been featured in the pages of National Geographic Traveler, American Way and the Los Angeles Times for more than 20 years, and he has served on the Board of Directors for the Society of American Travel Writers since 2009.