St. Thomas, Juneau, Monaco -- ho-hum? If you're bored with the tried-and-true ports in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe, then it's time to broaden your horizons and think about more unusual cruise destinations.

Typically, reaching the most unusual cruise destinations means you have to pay more, as luxury cruise lines tend to have longer and more exotic itineraries, or go small, on an expedition ship that only takes 200 or so passengers (unfortunately, this also requires paying more, most of the time).

The best ways to stick with a large mainstream line and tick a few little-seen cruise ports off your list is to take a transatlantic or transpacific crossing that stops at remote archipelagos such as the Azores, the Marquesas or Easter Island. Or, think river cruising, which continues to expand into waterways around the world.

Here are some of our picks for the most unusual cruise destinations, ones that are guaranteed to send you searching for a map: