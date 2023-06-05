9 Things You'll Love About Norwegian Joy

Cruisers curious about Norwegian Joy, the line's high-tech ship that was the first to boast such intriguing options as an at-sea go-kart racetrack and virtual reality pavilion, will find more than just high-adrenaline activities. Also onboard is an impressive array of restaurants and evening entertainment. Add it all up and there might be too much for any one cruiser to do in just a week.

Before you risk missing out, Cruise Critic highlights nine of the most exciting things to do and see.