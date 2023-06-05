9 Things You'll Love About Norwegian Encore

2. Expanded Go-Karting

Norwegian Encore will be the third ship in the cruise line's fleet to have an outdoor go-kart track, but on this ship it'll be the longest track by about 100 feet. Plus, the 1,100-foot track will have 13 feet that actually extend over the side of the ship, so you'll be putting the pedal to the metal over the open water. We also like that there will now be a covered viewing area in the middle of the track, so you can watch even if it's raining. Spectators can also get in on the action using laser guns to give their favorite drivers a boost.