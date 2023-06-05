9 Things You Should Never Try to Hide from a Cruise Line

2. A Contagious Medical Issue

You've been waiting all year for your cruise, and a little late-night intestinal distress sure isn't going to stop you from going on holiday, right? Well, we beg to differ.

Cruise lines usually insist that passengers sign declarations attesting they are medically and physically fit for travel, and we ask that you don't lie. Boarding a ship with thousands of passengers when you're contagious with Norovirus or some other airborne illness is never a good idea because germs can spread quickly in a self-contained environment with communal dining and recreational facilities. You don't want to be the Typhoid Mary who ruins the holidays of scores of other travellers.

Many lines stipulate that not disclosing a contagious illness violates the passenger conduct policy, which you agreed to adhere to when you purchased the cruise.

So 'fess up. The ship's medical team, which has the authority to prevent you from boarding if it puts other passengers' well-being at risk, will evaluate you. And as long as you are not found to be gravely ill with a high fever and, shall we say, very active tummy issues, chances are they'll simply ask you to stay in your cabin until you are no longer contagious -- typically 72 hours.

By the way, this is another reason why you should always have travel insurance in place: Should you be turned away upon embarkation due to illness, your trip's coverage means you won't be out the price of your holiday.

