9 Reasons You'll Love MSC Cruises (in the U.S.)

Over the past decade, MSC Cruises has gone from operating one ship in North America -- mostly targeted to Europeans sailing in the Caribbean -- to a line sailing five ships in and around the Caribbean, including several marketed to North Americans departing from U.S. homeports.
If you don't know a lot about MSC Cruises and you're wondering if the line is the right fit for you, Cruise Critic is highlighting nine reasons why you just might love this cruise line.
If you've ever found yourself bemoaning the too-small pool on your cruise ship, then you're going to love MSC's cruise ships. Seaside, Divina and Meraviglia all have three to four pools, giving you plenty of pool choices.
With several being six-feet deep, you can even go for a swim since you won't have to compete with the children splashing around. On all three ships, you'll also find one pool that's reserved for passengers aged 16 and older, another just for passengers staying in the suites-only Yacht Club and a third with a retractable roof so a little bit of rain never has to stop your pool time.
The new MSC Seashore features four different pools, including a main pool, a pool with a retractable roof, an infinity pool and a Yacht Club pool. The main pool, dubbed the Long Island Pool, features two different depths for swimming or lounging, as well as a center fountain for a dramatic effect.
On MSC's newest ships, like MSC Seascape, you'll find an amusement park and a game room vibe that's too fun to miss. Among the many diversions are a 4D cinema and Formula One race car simulator that will really get the heart pumping.
In the 4D cinema, you'll be strapped into a bank of chairs that swivel and turn as you swoosh down a roller coaster or face off with laser guns against zombies or ghosts.
In the Formula One race car simulator, you'll climb into the simulator, which is shaped like a life-size race car, and attempt to race your way around a digital track.
Both are a lot more difficult than they look, and in both cases you might not want to do it right after eating.
If you like a little more splash with your recreation, you'll want to check out the top-deck fun on MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia, both of which have three or four bendy waterslides. On Seaside, we highly recommend the slideboarding option, while on Meraviglia we suggest giving the swirly Champagne Glass a go.
On Divina, there's just one twisty slide that loops and turns its way from Decks 16 to 15. MSC Seashore and Seascape also feature a Pirates Cove Aquapark with a splash pad feature and climbing ropes.
Who doesn't love an after-dinner chocolate or a scoop (or three) of gelato on a warm day in the Caribbean? All MSC Cruises ships sailing out of North American homeports feature an extra-fee chocolate shop and a gelateria.
On MSC Seaside and Seascape, you'll find Venchi Cioccogelateria as well as Venchi Gelateria & Creperie. Both offer gelato, but you'll also find chocolate by the pound, Italian hot chocolate and milkshakes -- plus a mouthwatering chocolate fountain wall -- at the Cioccogelateria. The gelateria serves crepes, milkshakes, waffles and, of course, gelato.
MSC Divina, MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia also have spots onboard to grab chocolate and gelato.
Suite cruisers will love MSC's Yacht Club, which can be found on all MSC cruise ships sailing out of the United States (except MSC Armonia).
This exclusive suite enclave comes with a number of perks and is one of the most widely praised suite experiences in the cruise industry. Inclusions feature priority boarding, all drinks, butler service and access to an exclusive pool, restaurant and lounge.
MSC Cruises' private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, also has a separate beach area and restaurant for Yacht Club guests. You can even book a private yacht club cabana, which comes with waterfront butler service and all the pampering you would expect.
MSC cruise ships have the most beautiful atrium staircases in the world. Bedazzled with thousands of Swarovski crystals encased in glass, the staircases twinkle and sparkle. As you might have already imagined, everyone has their picture taken on these stairs.
But it's not just the stairs that impress. MSC's ships are beautiful and sophisticated throughout, with lots of glass, shiny metal and sculptures you can't help but admire. If you like a ship that's refined, sleek and glitzy without overwhelming the senses and being tacky, you'll love MSC's ships, especially Divina, Seaside, Seascape and Meraviglia.
The MSC cruise line is one of the most international lines you'll ever sail. While the ships sailing out of U.S. ports carry a lot of North Americans (more than 50 percent of passengers), there will also be hundreds of Italians and Germans, as well as passengers from Spain, Portugal, the U.K., Australia, Belgium, Scandinavia, France and other countries.
That being said, if you're willing to make the effort, you can meet people from all over the world.
If you like to dance, MSC is definitely the cruise line for you. With multiple dance classes every day -- from the cha-cha and waltz to merengue and country line dancing -- there are plenty of opportunities to pick up a few steps from all those dances you've ever wanted to learn.
Already know them all? Then keep your eyes on the daily schedule. Each night, there's a different themed dance event. Think Latin, Country, Rock 'n' Roll, '70s and more. There's also a silent disco one night per sailing as well as DJ-spun music daily.
If you're angling to cruise with the kids but you want to have some adult time, don't forget to check out MSC cruises' supervised kids clubs. With dedicated clubs for children ages 0 to 17, MSC cruises goes out of its way to offer amenities that appeal to toddlers, children and teens.
For example, the Junior Club for ages 7 to 11 will keep your kids busy with planned activities from cooking classes to sports competitions. Meanwhile, the Young Club for ages 12 to 14 offers more mature fun with a focus on video games and socializing.
If you have kids ages 3 to 6, MSC Cruises has a club for them, too. At the Mini Club, the little ones focus on games, events and arts and crafts -- anything to make sure they're having fun.