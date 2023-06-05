9 Reasons to Sleep in on Scarlet Lady

Noodles at midnight, world-class DJs and wickedly good mezcal cocktails; Virgin Voyages' first ship Scarlet Lady is packed with nocturnal activities to keep you up all night long. But, it's not all about the hedonistic nightlife. Scarlet Lady strikes a balance between detoxing and retoxing -- and sleep is a vital part of that.
When you are finally ready to retire to your room after a raucous night onboard, personalized touches that add extra comfort are certain to keep you in bed longer the following morning.
Here are nine reasons to hit snooze and sleep in on Scarlet Lady.
We get it, your chakra needs realigning. But, don't forget that you're on vacation and bouncing from spin class at the B-Complex fitness center to boxing at the outdoor Athletic Club to yoga at The Perch has left your body feeling worn-out. Your body is your temple, and that temple needs a sleep in.
Another handcrafted mezcal cocktail at Pink Agave, the ship's Mexican restaurant and bar, was such a great idea at 1:45 a.m. -- or was it those shots of tequila? Fast-forward several hours and you're paying the price. In this situation, the only way you're going to recover is with extra shut-eye. Blackout blinds in cabins cancel out all daylight so you can snooze until you've fully recovered and feel ready to do it all over again.
Sailors, Virgin Voyages' moniker for passengers, can request personalized bedding either at the time of booking or once onboard the ship. Choices include different materials for duvet covers and a pillow menu with feathers, foam and synthetic options, ensuring that when your head finally hits the pillow, you're going to want to keep it there.
Make your way to The Galley -- Scarlet Lady's equivalent of a buffet restaurant -- after a late night of dancing and order an All Day Breakfast before calling it a night. That way you can load up on carbs and proteins, such as egg, bacon, sausage (including vegan options), omelet and pancakes, before retiring to bed, giving you more reason to sleep in the following morning.
When you do finally stir from your slumber, stay in a bed a little longer and take advantage of Virgin Voyages' on-demand Champagne service that promises to deliver to you anywhere onboard. The Shake for Champagne app means all you have to do is give your cellphone an enthusiastic jiggle from the comfort of your bed and wait for the bubbles to arrive.
Save the early morning wake-up calls for when you return home by skipping breakfast in favor of a late brunch. There are several options onboard, including at The Wake and The Galley restaurants, but it's the Instagram-worthy Razzle Dazzle that gets our vote for its vegetarian-forward menu served with a side of drag. The menu has meat eaters covered, too, with "Naughty" options, such as fried chicken sandwich.
There might be plenty of fun ways to bring out your inner child onboard, but you won't ever be disturbed by actual kids as Scarlet Lady is strictly for over 18s. Not only does this mean there will be no little ones hogging the swimming pool or throwing tantrums over dinner, there's also no danger of them interrupting your beauty sleep.
If you spent the night dancing to resident DJs in the ship's two-story nightclub, The Manor, you're going to need to rest your tired feet until you can no longer hear the music echoing in your ears or feel the vibrations pumping through your body. A long lie-in is the best remedy for tingly toes.
Eighty-six percent of cabins on Scarlet Lady feature a balcony and they all come with a vibrant red handwoven hammock. While we don't recommend spending the night sleeping on your balcony, you can stretch out and catch some extra sleep after sunrise from the comfort of your own swinging bed.