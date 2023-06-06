9 Reasons to Cruise the Norwegian Fjords

Most people contemplating a Europe cruise focus on the popular destinations: the Western Mediterranean for the romance of Spain and Italy, the Eastern Mediterranean for Greek islands and historic places, or the Baltics for the big cities of St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Copenhagen. Often forgotten among those marquee itineraries are the Norwegian fjords, set aside as a bucket-list destination or a place to go after you hit the "biggies."

Perhaps it's because no one really knows what they're going to find in Alesund, Flam and Geiranger. Or maybe people like the "greatest hits" cruises where they visit multiple countries in one trip, rather than a single nation. Then again, just what is a fjord, and why should you go see one?

After a 10-night Norwegian fjords cruise on Celebrity Infinity, we're convinced you should bump this northern destination up on your must-cruise list or at least give it a second look. Norway might just be the perfect cruise destination -- and here are a few reasons (and photos) why.