9 Must-Try Dishes on Celebrity Edge (7 Are Free)

Celebrity Cruises has always placed a strong emphasis on food, but on its latest ship, Celebrity Edge, the line takes it up a notch or two. The ship boasts an astonishing 29 places you can get food, from a traditional three-course meal to a grab-and-go outlet.

And to make things even more mouthwateringly delicious, each of the four main dining rooms has three starters and three entrees exclusive to that restaurant.

There are more dishes than a cruiser can try in a month, let alone a one-week cruise. So where do you start?

The good news is we've done the research for you (someone had to do it) and pared down everything to the nine must-try dishes on Celebrity Edge.