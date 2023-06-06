<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/advance-booking-hero.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Cruise Critic)" title=" (Photo: Cruise Critic)" <br="" />
There's no denying the booking window for reserving a cruise vacation has shortened over the past several years. Where cruisers used to book closer to a year out (or more), today many book their cruise vacation within just a few months of sailing. That's because it can be smarter to wait for a discounted price or value-added promotion before pulling the trigger; many cruise lines will turn to these tactics in order to fill their ships. While this strategy will probably work eight times out of 10, there are several instances where booking ahead is critically important. If you've got your heart set on that oversized hump balcony room on a specific sail date, for example, you better book it at least a year ahead of time.
Want to sail during the holidays or on the first or second sailing of a brand-new ship? You'll also need to book a year out. Same for expedition ships, theme cruises and high-season sailings on the world's most popular cruise ships.
To help you determine which types of cruises you need to book a year or more ahead of time, Cruise Critic has rounded up the top nine cruises that require booking ahead.
Among the most popular cruises each year are those that fall over the holiday season. What's better than spending Hanukkah or Christmas with your loved ones, while someone else does the cooking and cleaning? But if you want to open your presents at sea, countdown to the New Year or even attend a monster mash during Halloween, you'll need to book ahead. Holiday cruises are popular with families, couples and groups of friends, making it difficult to get your choice of cabin unless you book more than a year out.
There are pros and cons when it comes to sailing on one of the first cruises on a brand-new cruise ship, but for some people the cachet of being among the first to sail a new ship is all the reason they need -- and there are enough of those people that getting a spot on a new ship usually requires booking ahead. This applies to ships of all sizes, but can be especially true of the smaller ships, like Regent Seven Seas' Regent Explorer and Crystal's Esprit. For even the biggest new ships you'll want to book pretty close to a year out, especially when the first in a new class debuts, like Carnival Vista, or a new ship in a popular class like Harmony of the Seas.
Every year, the same 10 or so cruise ships top our list of most popular cruise ships (except in years when new ships often take over some of the top spots), starting with Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships -- Oasis and Allure of the Seas, and now also Harmony of the Seas. Because these ships -- like Norwegian Escape and Getaway, and Carnival Vista and Sunshine -- are so popular, the best cabins on the ship sell out fast. It's true you can probably get an inside or obstructed balcony cabin within a year of sailing, but if you want your pick of low-capacity, high-demand cabins (like suites on all ships, Family Harbor cabins on Carnival Vista or studios on Harmony of the Seas), you'll need to get online or on the phone with a travel agent about 365 days ahead of the sailing you want.
Some cruises that require booking ahead have less to do with the ship than with the destination. Short-season itineraries compress demand into a shorter period of time making it more difficult to get a spot on such a cruise. Examples can include New England and Canada, Alaska and Baltic cruises. Note, sailings at the very ends of these destination seasons will have more capacity. Fewer people want to cruise to Alaska in late May and early September as the wildlife sightings are rarer and the weather can be quite iffy. But if you want to cruise Alaska from mid-June to mid-August, you'll need to pick a date and book it well in advance. For September or October New England/Canada trips, and June through August Baltic sailings, the same holds true.
If you're interested in an expedition cruise to some exotic locale such as the Galapagos, Amazon River or Greenland, you'd better get your hands on next year's calendar. These cruises sell out well in advance of sailing, primarily because space is severely limited due to expedition ships being small (typically fewer than 30 cabins) and capacity constraints often imposed by the destinations. As with the short-season itineraries, you might be able to book an early- or late-season sailing in a destination such as the Galapagos or Baja within less than a year, but you're likely to see less and have hit-or-miss weather.
Looking to cross the pond with Spot in tow? You've only got one cruise ship -- Cunard's Queen Mary 2 -- and the kennels on the ship book up quickly. And we mean fast-as-a-speeding-bullet quick. With just 22 kennels onboard (10 more than there used to be after a massive refurbishment), and lots of doggie-loving cruisers on both sides of the Atlantic hoping to travel with their pampered pooch, you need to get your reservation more than a year ahead of sailing. If you have some flexibility with your schedule you might be able to shave a little time off, but it's almost unheard of to be able to book a kennel on Queen Mary 2 less than a year out.
Like expedition cruises, luxury cruise ships tend to be fairly small and that makes snagging a spot on a sailing more difficult -- especially if you have limited scheduling flexibility. This is particularly true of the best cabins on a luxury ship (highest tier suites, for instance), one-off or high-demand itineraries, and high-season sailings. Crystal's Northwest Passage sailing, for instance, a one-time only itinerary, sold out within three weeks of going on sale, while the Regent Suite on Regent Seven Seas Explorer (the only one of its kind in the Regent fleet) is sold out for most the coming year.
Fans of a particular band or musical genre, TV show, lifestyle or hobby can be rabid, and when a company goes out of its way to create a themed cruise around their passion, you can bet the cruise sells out quickly. The Holy Ship, Walking Dead and Star Trek cruises, for instance, sold out in less than two months. Other theme cruises, like the KISS Kruise, K-Love, the Property Brothers and New Kids on the Block, all also sold out. Many times, by the time you hear about a cruise that tugs at your fan heartstrings, it's too late to get a cabin. In those cases, you'll want to get on the email list of the company running the show so you can find out about the next year's sailing as soon as possible. Then, as soon as bookings open, get on the phone and put down a deposit.
If you're hoping to combine a cruise with a visit to one of the world's most popular events, say the French Open or Monaco's Grand Prix, you'd better call your travel agent at least one rotation of the calendar ahead of time. Cruises that incorporate world events, like Mardi Gras in New Orleans or Carnival in Rio, must be booked well in advance. What events can you sail to? In spring 2016, SeaDream, Silversea, Windstar, Azamara, Star Clippers and Fred. Olsen all had ships in Monaco during the Grand Prix. SeaDream also had a ship in Cannes during the film festival, while in 2017, Celebrity will time some of its cruise itineraries to coincide with Mardi Gras, the French Open and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.