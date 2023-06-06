It is a truth universally acknowledged that packing is a pain. No matter how much we travel, we agonise over what to bring and how best to maximise space in our luggage. Cruise packing is especially frustrating because even if we want to pack light, we end up needing 12 different outfits each day ... and an equal number of shoes. On no other holiday, do you find yourself bringing over-the-door shoe bags, snorkel equipment, tuxedoes, fleece jackets, highlighters and large floppy sun hats on the same trip. It's a packing nightmare.

While we likely can't convince you that you don't need the third ball gown or both pairs of sneakers, we can share some packing tips that will help you solve common packing problems and use your suitcase space more efficiently. Everyday items -- including some you almost threw away -- can become packing saviours.

So don't cry over that bulging suitcase. Follow these tips and tricks to streamline the packing for your next cruise.