With idyllic destinations, constant entertainment and comfortable accommodations, cruising is a popular choice of holiday for people with a disability. However, many people with a disability have never considered the possibility of going on a cruise ship, believing them to be inaccessible.
Cruisers with disabilities have concerns that other passengers might not consider. Can we open the cabin door and smoothly roll in a wheelchair? Can we easily take a shower? Is it possible to get off the ship in port or hear the evening show?
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, more than 4 million Australians (18.5 percent of the population) are living with a physical, intellectual, sensory or mental disability. With this in mind, we looked at what Australia-based cruise ships offer people with disabilities.
P&O has accessible cabins in all categories (inside, outside, balcony and suite). Each of these cabins has two emergency call buttons and ample space on one side of the bed for effortless transferring from a wheelchair. The bathroom has a drop-down shower seat, handheld showerhead, a toilet with grab rails and a basin with room underneath for a wheelchair.
For passengers who are hearing-impaired, P&O provides a limited number of specialised kits that contain a text telephone, vibrating bed shaker, door knock transmitter and telephone handset amplifier. It's imperative that you advise your travel agent at the time of booking that you require a kit to ensure that one is available for you during your cruise. Additionally, each elevator onboard is fitted with Braille buttons and voice synthesisers that broadcast arrivals at each deck.
Each accessible cabin in the Princess fleet has adequate space for wheelchair mobility, with more extensive entrances into both the cabin and its bathroom; wheel-in showers, handheld showerheads and shower distress alerts; lowered closet railings, sinks and handrails; and removed thresholds.
There is a limited supply of mobile hoists, so passengers requiring one should advise their travel agent or the cruise line at the time of booking. Other aids, such as toilet seat raisers, shower stools and bed boards, are also available.
For passengers who are visually and hearing impaired, Princess ships have Braille lift call buttons, audible arrival sounds and infrared listening assistance systems in the theatres. 'All-in-one' kits can be requested and contain telephone amplifiers, visual smoke detectors, door-knock sensors and text telephones (TDD). In-cabin movies have closed captioning and ship libraries contain an assortment of audio books.
Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend have been modified to ensure that passengers with disabilities have the capacity to move around with minimal difficulty. Throughout each ship are accessible paths with signs that help people with disabilities to find accessible passageways.
Two categories of cabins are available for passengers using wheelchairs or scooters: modified cabins, which have grab bars and shower seats in the bathrooms, or accessible cabins, which have sufficient turning space throughout the cabin and a large accessible bathroom. Each elevator onboard also has Braille and controls placed in a better position for passengers to reach.
For those who are visually impaired, Carnival can provide a portable room kit prior to sailing. The kits include a visual-tactile alert telephone system, alarm clock, smoke detector and TTY (teletypewriter).
Throughout each ship, Braille signs are available that specify cabin numbers and public areas. Each passenger will also be provided with Braille format documents in cabin directories and room service menus.
Royal Caribbean's accessible cabins are among the most spacious, measuring up to 27 square metres with a 1.5-metre turning radius in sleeping areas, bathrooms and sitting areas. Features include wider doors; lowered furniture, safes and basins; ramped bathroom thresholds; roll-in or fold-down shower benches; handheld showerheads; raised toilet seats and grab bars. Some rooms also have accessible balconies, while Ovation of the Seas has accessible inside cabins with a 'virtual balcony' that projects ocean views -- live from outside the ship -- onto a high-definition screen from floor to ceiling.
Upon booking, passengers with a disability will receive a guest special needs form to fill in. Passengers must provide advance notice of 60 days if sign language interpreting services are needed, and 30 days' notice for special equipment or services. All ships in the fleet have integrated Braille in public areas and lifts.
Australia's major cruise lines have a few rules in common such as storing scooters inside cabins and not outside in the corridors. Passengers should also ensure their mobility aid is within the dimensions of cabin entrances.
Service animals are permitted onboard ships if the cruise line is advised at the time of booking. Carnival Cruise Line only permits service dogs; it does not allow therapy/companion dogs, service dogs in training or other animals.
Passengers are responsible for providing current health, vaccination and travel documents for their service animals, as well as a sufficient amount of food, bowls and hygiene necessities. Cruise lines do not provide food or care for service animals, but relief areas are available in select locations onboard the ships. While in public areas, service animals must be on a leash or harness and they are not permitted in pools or spas. A cleaning fee could be incurred to the passenger's account if the animal causes damage.
When it comes to ports of call, passengers should know that entry regulations vary, and service animals cannot disembark the ship in some ports. If the passenger chooses to disembark the ship at a port where the service animal remains onboard, the passenger must make provisions to ensure the dog is cared for.
Children with disabilities can still join in the fun on this 2,500-passenger family-focused ship. The line adheres to the philosophy that any child should be able to participate in youth programming, regardless of ability, and youth counselors have experience working with children with special needs, including autism and behavioral challenges.
Disney Fantasy's 25 accessible rooms offer wide cabin and bathroom doors with low doorsills and ramped bathroom thresholds, along with roll-in showers, bathroom and shower grab bars and open bed frames, allowing access from both sides. There are fold-down shower seats, handheld showerheads, lowered towel and closet bars, and emergency call buttons, which can be activated upon request.
The ship can also provide a bed board (which can be helpful to people with a back injury or arthritis), a bed rail, portable toilet, raised toilet seat, shower stool and transfer bench.
A wide gangway allows for wheelchair access, and accessible restrooms are found throughout the ship. On the line's private island, Castaway Cay, paved paths provide access to shops and wheelchairs. Sand wheelchairs are available, and a tram accommodates manual and electric wheelchairs. An accessible cabana is also available.
Large print communication is available, and theaters provide assistive listening systems. Assistance packets also contain show scripts, and stateroom communication kits include a bed-shaker alarm, doorbell and phone alerts, a phone amplifier and a smoke detector with a strobe light. Sign language interpreters can be requested at least 60 days before sailing for U.S.-based cruises, and are available on some European sailings. Trained service animals are allowed.
Wheelchair seating is available at dining venues, in theaters and for on-deck activities. Wheelchairs can also access the miniature golf course and the laundry.
The pool lift is not permanently installed and must be requested when booking the cruise. It will only be available at specified times because it cannot be kept in place throughout the sailing.
Fleetmates: Disney Dream also offers similar amenities.
Disabled passengers can experience luxury cruising on the small Regent Seven Seas Cruises line, which offers all-suite ships and a high crew-to-passenger ratio. Due to Explorer's relatively small ship size, passengers may find it easier to navigate the vessel.
The 750-capacity Seven Seas Explorer, the largest ship in Regent's fleet, has three accessible cabins, which can sell out quickly. They offer wide cabin and bathroom doors, with low doorsills and ramped bathroom thresholds. The roll-in showers have a fold-down bench, handheld showerheads, higher toilet, lowered sink and vanity, and closet rod. A refrigerator and commode chair are available by request, and balconies are accessible for select cabins.
Public restrooms are accessible. All dining and bar venues accommodate wheelchairs, and the showroom and casino are both accessible. There's also Braille/tactile signage for elevator buttons and stateroom numbers. Wide gangways allow wheelchair users to more easily get on and off the ship.
Fleetmates: Seven Seas Mariner, though smaller than Explorer, is similarly equipped and has six cabins for passengers with disabilities.
With 65 accessible staterooms, this bold, new ship, launched in 2018, includes plenty of options for disabled travelers. The 3,960-capacity Carnival Horizon has three types of accessible cabins: fully accessible cabins with approach to the bed from both sides, fully accessible cabins with a single side approach to the bed, and ambulatory accessible cabins for passengers that don't require a wheelchair, but can still benefit from accessibility features like grab bars.
Each of the wheelchair-friendly cabins has wide doors with no doorsill, roll-in showers and a fold-down bench with ramped bathroom thresholds, grab bars and additional turning space for wheelchairs or scooters. In addition, they feature tall toilets, lowered closet rod and accessible balconies for select staterooms.
All dining areas and bars have wheelchair seating, as does the main theater. Sign language interpreting services are provided on cruises that depart from and/or return to the U.S. and Canada, with at least 60 days' notice prior to sailing. Service dogs are welcome.
Fleetmates: Other Vista-class ships -- including Carnival Vista, which launched in 2016, and Carnival Panorama, expected to debut in 2019 -- include the latest accessible features and are also good choices.
The Italian-founded cruise line meets international accessibility standards, and the 4,132-passenger MSC Seaside has plenty to interest passengers who are disabled. It's the line's first purpose-built vessel for the North American market, and offers an impressive 51 accessible cabins, one of the highest numbers (and percentage of cabins) available on any ship.
The accessible cabins have wide stateroom and bathroom doors with no sill or lip. They have bathroom grab bars, fold-down shower benches, handheld showerheads, lower closet rods and accessible balconies.
Wide gangways will accommodate most wheelchairs. The ship has accessible public restrooms and wide elevator openings. For the visually impaired, there are Braille stateroom door plates, stairway handrail markings, elevator button and directional signs in hallways. Personal amplifiers are available in theaters, and hearing impaired kits are provided upon request. Service animals are welcome.
Children or young travelers with special needs can be placed with a lower age group in youth programs, or can take part in specific activities with their parents, if required. Sign language interpreters are provided for cruises that depart and end in a U.S. port with at least 60 days' notice before sailing.
Shore excursions list outings suitable for travelers who are mobility impaired.
Fleetmates: MSC Seaview is similarly equipped.