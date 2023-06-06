Cruises for seniors aren’t that different from cruises for younger generations. Senior cruisers want a memorable experience with cultural enrichment, sophisticated dining, a bit of low-impact adventure and bucket list destinations. Oh, and like everyone else, seniors want cruise deals. That may mean deals on cruises for single seniors or all-inclusive cruises that make planning easier for seniors.
When looking for the best cruise lines for senior travelers, Cruise Critic sought out lines that cater more to adults than children, though several of our choices feature activities for seniors as well as families. Many can also accommodate limited mobility issues with advanced notice.
Read on for our list of the best cruises for seniors and find the line that checks all of your boxes before booking your next cruise.
Seniors started the cruise trend and continue to cruise around the world in huge numbers. The difference is that many more mature Australians are choosing itineraries that are active, adventurous and culturally in-depth.
So, whether you would like to indulge in fine cuisine, wander among historical landmarks or join a zodiac boat to explore the most remote corners of the planet, there is a cruise out there for everyone. Let's take a look at some of the best cruises for retirees -- give or take a few years.
The Issue: You don't need to spend the first day of your holiday in the air, flying yourself to the furthest corners of the globe to enjoy beautiful scenery. Some of the most picturesque landscapes can be accessed by sailing from an Australian port. If a flight is of no concern, the options open ever wider.
Best mainstream cruise: New Zealand
Best cruise lines: Princess Cruises (any ship in the fleet); Holland America Line (MS Noordam or MS Maasdam); Celebrity Cruises (Celebrity Solstice)
Why: Australia's neighbour welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, whether onboard a cruise or not. However, those visiting on a ship will often have access to parts of the country extremely difficult to access and navigate without some sort of water craft. On many itineraries, cruisers can easily enjoy the landscapes of Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sound. These highly remote parts of New Zealand feature among the iconic images of the country and the beauty of a cruise is that they are so accessible and open to enjoy from your balcony or the top deck. Once you've seen these western highlights, most cruises venture to some of the more established towns and cities on the east coast. For another dose of spectacular scenery, you're in for another highlight if your cruise visits the Bay of Islands, just north of Auckland.
More often than not, New Zealand is the domain of the premium cruise lines and the seasonal visitors, so Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are your best bet to see the country while enjoying a high level of comfort and service. Over the course of a peak cruise season, dozens of itineraries are available, so there is no shortage of opportunity to head to the 'Land of the Long White Cloud'.
Be careful to note that some itineraries are one-way, so you'll need to organise a flight in order to return to Australia. The upside to this arrangement is that you can extend your Kiwi holiday by coupling on a land arrangement with one of many excellent tour operators.
Best Expedition Cruise: The Kimberley
Best cruise lines: Silversea Expeditions; Coral Expeditions; True North Adventure Cruises
Why: An increasing thirst among Aussies to see their own country by ship has made more sit up and notice there's an incredibly diverse and atmospheric landscape in the nation's north-west known as the Kimberley, which draws thousands of international tourists each year.
However, such a remote region is not easily serviced all year round because the climate and frequent heavy rains during the appropriately-named wet season makes the Kimberley less attractive and often sends ships elsewhere. Conversely, the dry season and its bordering shoulder periods are loaded with exciting itineraries offered by a number of cruise lines ranging from the ultra-luxury Silversea Expeditions to the more contemporary small ship line Coral Expeditions. French brand Ponant will also call the region home for one of its ships during the peak dry season beginning this year. Smaller lines including True North, Kimberley Quest and Ahoy Buccaneers can be found here also.
If the Kimberley is in your sights, you'll need a hefty travel budget. Thankfully, the lofty fares often include much of your shore touring and off-ship excursions, which is all well and good once you get onboard the ship. Airfares to Broome and Darwin -- where many of these expeditions set off from, are rarely cheap, and you'll also be well advised to consider extending your stay to really see either or both of these regional centres.
Very much a 'Bucket List' destination, the Kimberley is one that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime and enough photos to fill quite a few memory cards.
Best Exotic Cruise: Papua New Guinea
Best Cruise Lines: Princess Cruises; P&O Cruises
Why: It's a little difficult to understand why more cruise lines are not covering this area in far more detail than what is presently offered. It has been years, maybe even decades, since any kind of hostility has impacted the region. Now, peace reigns throughout.
Naturally, those who have seen the South Pacific multiple times are looking for something else close to home and the PNG/Solomon Islands region has stepped up to answer the call. For logistical and geographic reasons, most itineraries leave from Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns and in most cases are longer itineraries, often around two weeks. Keep an eye out for these at the beginning (August-September) and end (March-April) of the peak cruise season when the cruise lines have the time to send their ships on longer voyages. You'll visit ports such as Alotau, Kiriwina Island, Rabaul and Honiara as well as have the chance to admire the untouched Kawanasausau Strait and Milne Bay.
Best Cruise for Scenic River Cruising: Europe
Best Cruise Lines: APT, Scenic, Uniworld, Avalon Waterways, Viking Cruises, Evergreen Tours, Travelmarvel
Why: European waterways draw huge numbers of Australians every year, especially the route between Amsterdam and Budapest, but also through France, Portugal, Russia and eastern countries such as Serbia and Romania.
If your experience with cruising has been largely on the big ocean ships, you will find river cruising is another beast altogether. There are very few comparisons between the two. River cruising has the ability to open up parts of the world completely inaccessible by the larger ships and in some cases, also inaccessible by road.
If you are yet to try river cruising in Europe, the best itinerary to try is the well-trodden path between Amsterdam and Budapest. While many thousands before you have linked the two cities in the same way, the sights and sounds of metropolitan, regional and rural Europe will captivate you from start to finish. An important point of difference with river cruising is not so much the ports in which your ship will dock, but what your ship will offer in terms of shore touring. Alternatively, France or Portugal may be more your speed. With river cruising, it's nearly impossible to go wrong.
The Issue: Nostalgia ain't what it used to be!
The world has never been so accessible for seniors and cruise travellers -- one and the same in this instance. However not every cruise line is steaming head on toward the pinnacle of modern cruising and there is, and likely always will be, an inherent quality in classic cruising and replicating the experience of days gone by.
Every traveller has a story to tell, a family lineage or historical connection with different parts of the world, whether associated with wartime or another event in human history. No matter where you come from, how you met your partner or any other worldly possibility, there are ideal cruises for you.
Best cruise to relive cruising folklore: Transatlantic
Best cruise line: Cunard
Why: A Cunard Line voyage celebrates, in many ways, the majesty and prestige of how cruising used to be, while still offering the best in modern luxuries to make your voyage as comfortable as possible.
While the days of First Class, Second Class and Steerage no longer exists, passengers with the budgetary means can enjoy the regal atmosphere of a Queen's Grill or Princess Grill suite, along with the associated pleasures that come through private lounges and restaurants.
For much of the first five months of the year, the three Cunard Queens can often be found venturing far from their home in the British port of Southampton to Southern Hemisphere waters, usually in Australia and New Zealand. The rest of the year, you'll find them cruising the Mediterranean, Baltic or the iconic Trans-Atlantic crossing between the UK and New York City -- a voyage ingrained in the DNA of Cunard's near 180-year story.
Queen Mary 2 emerged in mid-2016 from a month-long bow-to-stern refurbishment and over the next two years, both her newer fleet-mates -- Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth -- will undergo similar works. While furnishings, upholstery and the china used onboard may change, the elegant style of cruising harking back to yesteryear, complete with regular formal nights, jackets with dinner and ballroom dancing, will not.
Best Cruises for World War II Vets: Turkey (Norwegian Cruise Line) or North France (Scenic, Avalon, Viking or Uniworld)
Why: Australians served far and wide in both of the major global war efforts. The best way to see sacred ground stampeded by our very bravest and most heroic men and women from an ocean cruise would be to find an Eastern Mediterranean itinerary stopping in the Turkish port of Canakkale.
This port, located a short distance along the Dardanelle Strait, is the closest you will get to Anzac Cove and the Gallipoli Peninsula. While a little more difficult to access in late April to coincide with the dawn services, the reverence associated with a visit can wash over you no matter when you call. If your cruise ship doesn't offer a scheduled shore excursion to the Gallipoli battlefields, try booking a private vehicle with driver to take you onboard the ferry across to the western side of the strait and on to the battlefields themselves. You can see Anzac Cove, Ari Burnu, Lone Pine and a vast number of sobering cemeteries and memorials.
Another part of the world remembered forever for the service of Australian soldiers in WWI are the battlefields of northern France. Departing from Paris, many river cruises along the Seine River with Scenic or APT will allow you the chance to wander among the battlefields of Villers-Bretonneux -- around a 90-minute drive north of Paris. Many war-themed itineraries can be found around the annual Anzac Day commemorations, however there are other itineraries that exist year-round. On another scale, most of these cruises reach their climax on the shores of Normandy, the scene of the legendary D-Day invasion.
The Issue: Largely based on the demand from passengers to be able to give something back to local communities, cruise lines have developed opportunities for travellers to get involved in port. In turn, even more ships have broadened their onboard offerings to allow passengers to pick up a handy new skill while they sail the seas, or even just learn about something they hadn't previously given thought to.
Dancing classes, while still offered, are so passe. These days, you can blend and mix your own bottles of wine or gin, learn the art of fencing, scrapbooking, social media and other computer skills or even just learn to create animals out of bath towels.
Best Premium Cruises for Onboard Enrichment: Celebrity Cruises, P&O Cruises and Holland America Line
Why: Two of the most popular activities you'll find on Celebrity Cruises, which from Australia takes place on Celebrity Solstice, are the wine tasting and computer courses. There is so much to learn about the world of wine and combined with the expertise of the ship's sommeliers and a vast onboard cellar, this comes to you one glass at a time.
On a more localised level, Australia's own line P&O Cruises recently partnered with the Glandore Estate in the Hunter Valley region of NSW to develop a bespoke cellar door tasting experience on Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden. As well as sampling a number of labels from the brand, passengers can take their favourites home with them at the end of the cruise.
One of the best lines you'll find for onboard enrichment anywhere in the world is Holland America Line. Digital workshops held in partnership with Microsoft allow passengers the opportunity to pick up new computer skills. From the most basic tricks and techniques such as internet navigation and word processing, passengers can learn all about the latest social media platforms (to share their holiday snaps with jealous family and friends back home), to virus protection, online shopping and even website design.
It is in the partnerships Holland America Line has formed with land-based brands and companies that really make its enrichment programs the success they are. Joining forces with iconic marques such as The New York Times to build its newspaper, periodical and microfiche database to linking with BBC Earth to bring the marvels of the outside world onboard the ships -- passengers are virtually challenged to be genuinely bored among the array of activities at their disposal. Other activities you can enjoy include wine blending in cahoots with Chateau Ste. Michelle and learning some finer points of cooking through the Culinary Arts Centre, which exists with the support of America's Test Kitchen – one of the most popular and longest-running cooking television shows in the United States.
The Issue: The words "single supplement" strike fear and dread into any heart, young or old. If you're the only occupant of your stateroom or suite, most ocean ships will charge you double for the privilege. The key word there is "most", not "all" and the trick is locating those itineraries and cruise lines willing to forgo this onerous fee and in fact reward you for cruising with them at all. Some do.
Best Mainstream Cruise Line for Seniors Travelling Solo: Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jewel.
Why: Norwegian Cruise Line continues its roll-out of innovative studio cabins designed for one person. A studio cabin, which carries no additional supplement, measures a rather cosy 9.2 square metres. If you want to get out of your small space, the good news is studios also come with access to a private lounge designed for socialising and meeting other solo travellers.
Though Norwegian asserts that the studios attract a wide age range, the teeny cabins with their funky decor and coloured lights are likely aimed at seniors at the younger end of the age spectrum.
Best Premium Cruise Lines for Seniors Travelling Solo: Ponant and Crystal Cruises
Why: A big step down in terms of overall ship size but a major step up in terms of luxury, affordability and itinerary choice, French line Ponant operates a fleet of yachts carrying 264 passengers, with four more smaller craft launching over the next few years.
However, the best aspect for solo travellers is that many Ponant itineraries have no solo surcharge. As a premium line known for its culture of exploration, the considerable selection of off-ship activities make for great conversation starters. Many new friendships have been formed this very way.
Nearly one in four Crystal Cruises passengers are solo travellers, perhaps due to the seniority of its clientele. But this market is well catered to, with very low supplements of around 10 percent of the second fare applicable on many itineraries. Added to that are the regular organised parties for solo travellers to meet and mingle with their peers onboard, with gentlemen hosts and hostesses even able to be organised in some situations.
Best River Cruises for Seniors Travelling Solo: Evergreen Tours, Uniworld, APT, Scenic, Avalon Waterways, Tauck, Viking
Why: For solo travellers, the intense competition among European river cruise lines is good news all round. Very regular sales offer no single supplement deals. Outside of peak travel seasons, such as April to May or September to October, you can easily pick up a cabin on a range of voyages with single supplements going no higher than 50 percent of the full rate. If your holiday time is flexible and you can go anytime, this puts you in pole position to secure an amazing deal. However, if you have your eye on a particular sailing, we suggest you book well in advance.
Australian-owned Evergreen Tours has two single cabins on each of its five Star Ships but also has deals where a solo can have a double cabin for no extra charge. For all-inclusive luxury, keep an eye on Uniworld for great discounts. Other cruise lines also offer big savings.
The Issue: Attribute this to people living longer these days if you wish, however the reality is that cruising has never been more fun as a holiday for the entire family. Most cruise ships offer activities for all ages, meaning you can spend as much quality time with your loved ones, or choose to split up and regale each other with your day's adventure at dinner.
It's also an incredibly affordable way for everyone to enjoy some time together, or for grandparents to take over the parenting duties once again while the middle generation heads back to the cabin to try and catch up on lost sleep.
Best Mainstream Cruises for Multigenerational Travel: Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas; Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Spirit and any ship in the P&O Cruises fleet.
Why: We specifically chose Voyager of the Seas for its middle-of-the-road size against other ships Royal Caribbean brings to Australia each summer. Also, you may not be aware that Voyager and its larger fleet-mate Ovation are the only two offering Royal Caribbean's Dreamworks character interaction experiences. If this is key to which ship you book because your little ones want to meet Shrek, Puss in Boots, Alex from Madagascar or any of the others from recent animated pictures, the last thing you want to learn is that they won't be on your ship. Make sure you do your research here.
Over at Carnival, the whimsical poetry and legendary characters of Dr. Seuss can be found on both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend with regular parades through the centre of the ship and readings of Seuss stories in the Kids' Club and theatre. Often, these readings will include visits by the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Horton and even Sam I Am, who stop by for photos with kids and to see what sort of mischief they can get up to. For a complete experience, you won't want to miss the Green Eggs & Ham breakfast -- enquire as soon as you board the ship about booking a seat at this as places are limited and book out quickly.
Another key element of the multi-generational holiday experience tackled by cruise lines recently is the availability of interconnecting staterooms. Greatly increased both in quantity and variety recently, travellers are now able to link two or even more inside, ocean view or balcony staterooms. On some ships, you can even book a suite for the parents directly next door to a regular cabin for the kids -- giving you a mix of good living room space with all the necessary bedding.
On a side note and an international scale, newer ships such as MSC Meraviglia among others are being built with the interests of larger families firmly in the minds of cruise line from the construction phase. This ship -- which will sail the Mediterranean and Caribbean -- offers specially designed Family Suites capable of housing up to 10 people. These accommodations just as easily split into separate cabins for the smaller groups as needed but once opened up for families, create an apartment at sea with potentially multiple balconies and bathrooms.
Best Premium Cruise for Multigenerational Travel: Princess Cruises
Why: For a premium line, it's easy to think the kids might get ridiculously bored if you dragged them along. However, in recent times, the line has put a significant amount of effort into its kids' clubs and family offerings.
Camp Discovery is the newly reimagined platform on which Princess has designed its youth program. Three rooms in the form of The Treehouse, The Lodge and The Beach House are aimed at different age groups, while activities also take place in different parts of the ship and are designed in such a way that parents or grandparents are encouraged to get involved with their kids and grandkids.
As the name suggests, popular science and documentary network The Discovery Channel is involved here, providing the inspiration -- and licensing rights -- for Princess to design activities around some of the channel's most popular shows such as Mythbusters. There is much more to discover within this program, so we'll leave it to you to make your own adventure.
While kids will be kept busy and occupied, parents and grandparents can get involved with more mature endeavours such as wine classes, talent shows, dance lessons, movies under the stars and more.
The Issue: The last thing anybody wants to be dealing with on a cruise is having to climb seemingly endless flights of stairs to reach your cabin or the top deck buffet area. Modern day cruise ships are better equipped than ever to cater to travellers with all sorts of mobility, accessibility and health issues and requirements. Here are our picks for seniors with health or mobility concerns.
Best Cruises for Seniors with Health or Mobility Issues: Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas; Holland America Line and Oceania Cruises
Why: As much as they are known for the world's largest cruise ships, not everything in the Royal Caribbean stable is an absolute goliath of the seas. Smaller vessels such as the Radiance class maintain a considerable fan base due to being the right mix of size and affordability with ease of access and space per passenger.
Some important considerations ably handled by ships from these three lines is they offer a good number of larger cabins designed for wheelchair accessibility. These are well located near to elevators and on lower decks in an effort to stabilise against "the motion of the ocean". There are plenty of handrails in the hallways and stairwells and often, these cabins will be fairly close to the onboard medical centre if necessary.
Speaking of which, these ships also offer refrigerators in your room to make storage of medication easier. In the case of Holland America Line, you'll also find its ships equipped with a tender transfer system, meaning passengers in wheelchairs do not need to struggle to rise from the chair when moving from the ship to the tender.
Other factors such as a hydraulic pool chair will be found on these ships. Many of these ships also feature dedicated seating areas in the main theatre for the mobility challenged. This area is not just easily accessed for the less ambulatory -- the seats still offer a great view of the stage. Enjoy the show!
American Cruise Lines sails two types of riverboats -- traditional and modern -- as well as coastal cruise ships. Fares for the riverboats include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, with luggage concierge and transfers, while all sailings offer at least one shore excursions in every port; complimentary evening cocktails and wine and beer at lunch and dinner; soft drinks, juice, water and snacks.
Why American Cruise Lines Is Great for Seniors: All of the ships in the American Cruise Lines fleet have been built at the company's own American shipyard and the crew are also American. All ships hold under 200 passengers and most have cabins and suites that are among the largest among river ships. The line is also great for solo travelers, with a nice variety of single cabins without a single supplement. You'll find both wheelchair-accessible cabins and elevators to all passenger decks.
Enrichment is a standout on American Cruise Lines, with a lecturer on every cruise. Onboard entertainment is often geared to the ship's itinerary. There may be local culinary experiences like a lobster bake while on American Cruise Line’s coastal New England cruise, or a Cajun cooking demonstration on Mississippi River cruises. Shore excursions to historical sites and museums are common. Wi-Fi is complimentary, and each ship has several libraries and chart rooms for browsing. Passengers can tour the pilot house with the captain while onboard.
AmaWaterways has a fleet of 26 river ships, focusing primarily on the Danube and the Rhine rivers in Europe, but also offering sailings in France and Portugal. AmaWaterways African safari cruise tours have also been added to its European river cruise roster, as have cruise tours on the Nile and in Asia.
AmaWaterways pioneered river ships with double balcony staterooms, with one traditional step-out balcony side-by-side with a French balcony door, allowing indoor seating that's ideal for inclement weather or for passengers with mobility issues. AmaWaterways' ships are elegantly appointed with expansive public areas for enjoying views of the rivers and shorelines. As with most European river cruises, beer and wine are included with dinner, as are bottled water and specialty coffees onboard. Excursions are included in each port, with a focus on food and beverage tours and educational explorations of each destination.
Food and entertainment onboard the ship reflect the areas where the ship is sailing, with guest entertainers and lecturers coming on board at various times during the cruise.
Why AmaWaterways Is Great for Seniors: Senior cruisers on AmaWaterways will appreciate the extra attention taken to offer tours for every ability. Guests choose between regular-paced walking tours, gentle-paced walking tours, and tours with full transportation provided. Tour guides will even arrange car or van service if a passenger is too tired at the end of a tour for the return walk back. More active senior cruisers can enjoy complimentary bicycles and themed golf cruises.
AmaWaterways does allow children over age 8, allowing for multi-generational river cruises with the grandkids as well.
