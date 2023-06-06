Best Cruises for Seniors

Best Cruises for Scenic Itineraries

The Issue: You don't need to spend the first day of your holiday in the air, flying yourself to the furthest corners of the globe to enjoy beautiful scenery. Some of the most picturesque landscapes can be accessed by sailing from an Australian port. If a flight is of no concern, the options open ever wider.

Best mainstream cruise: New Zealand

Best cruise lines: Princess Cruises (any ship in the fleet); Holland America Line (MS Noordam or MS Maasdam); Celebrity Cruises (Celebrity Solstice)

Why: Australia's neighbour welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, whether onboard a cruise or not. However, those visiting on a ship will often have access to parts of the country extremely difficult to access and navigate without some sort of water craft. On many itineraries, cruisers can easily enjoy the landscapes of Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sound. These highly remote parts of New Zealand feature among the iconic images of the country and the beauty of a cruise is that they are so accessible and open to enjoy from your balcony or the top deck. Once you've seen these western highlights, most cruises venture to some of the more established towns and cities on the east coast. For another dose of spectacular scenery, you're in for another highlight if your cruise visits the Bay of Islands, just north of Auckland.

More often than not, New Zealand is the domain of the premium cruise lines and the seasonal visitors, so Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are your best bet to see the country while enjoying a high level of comfort and service. Over the course of a peak cruise season, dozens of itineraries are available, so there is no shortage of opportunity to head to the 'Land of the Long White Cloud'.

Be careful to note that some itineraries are one-way, so you'll need to organise a flight in order to return to Australia. The upside to this arrangement is that you can extend your Kiwi holiday by coupling on a land arrangement with one of many excellent tour operators.

Best Expedition Cruise: The Kimberley

Best cruise lines: Silversea Expeditions; Coral Expeditions; True North Adventure Cruises

Why: An increasing thirst among Aussies to see their own country by ship has made more sit up and notice there's an incredibly diverse and atmospheric landscape in the nation's north-west known as the Kimberley, which draws thousands of international tourists each year.

However, such a remote region is not easily serviced all year round because the climate and frequent heavy rains during the appropriately-named wet season makes the Kimberley less attractive and often sends ships elsewhere. Conversely, the dry season and its bordering shoulder periods are loaded with exciting itineraries offered by a number of cruise lines ranging from the ultra-luxury Silversea Expeditions to the more contemporary small ship line Coral Expeditions. French brand Ponant will also call the region home for one of its ships during the peak dry season beginning this year. Smaller lines including True North, Kimberley Quest and Ahoy Buccaneers can be found here also.

If the Kimberley is in your sights, you'll need a hefty travel budget. Thankfully, the lofty fares often include much of your shore touring and off-ship excursions, which is all well and good once you get onboard the ship. Airfares to Broome and Darwin -- where many of these expeditions set off from, are rarely cheap, and you'll also be well advised to consider extending your stay to really see either or both of these regional centres.

Very much a 'Bucket List' destination, the Kimberley is one that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime and enough photos to fill quite a few memory cards.

Best Exotic Cruise: Papua New Guinea

Best Cruise Lines: Princess Cruises; P&O Cruises

Why: It's a little difficult to understand why more cruise lines are not covering this area in far more detail than what is presently offered. It has been years, maybe even decades, since any kind of hostility has impacted the region. Now, peace reigns throughout.

Naturally, those who have seen the South Pacific multiple times are looking for something else close to home and the PNG/Solomon Islands region has stepped up to answer the call. For logistical and geographic reasons, most itineraries leave from Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns and in most cases are longer itineraries, often around two weeks. Keep an eye out for these at the beginning (August-September) and end (March-April) of the peak cruise season when the cruise lines have the time to send their ships on longer voyages. You'll visit ports such as Alotau, Kiriwina Island, Rabaul and Honiara as well as have the chance to admire the untouched Kawanasausau Strait and Milne Bay.

Best Cruise for Scenic River Cruising: Europe

Best Cruise Lines: APT, Scenic, Uniworld, Avalon Waterways, Viking Cruises, Evergreen Tours, Travelmarvel

Why: European waterways draw huge numbers of Australians every year, especially the route between Amsterdam and Budapest, but also through France, Portugal, Russia and eastern countries such as Serbia and Romania.

If your experience with cruising has been largely on the big ocean ships, you will find river cruising is another beast altogether. There are very few comparisons between the two. River cruising has the ability to open up parts of the world completely inaccessible by the larger ships and in some cases, also inaccessible by road.

If you are yet to try river cruising in Europe, the best itinerary to try is the well-trodden path between Amsterdam and Budapest. While many thousands before you have linked the two cities in the same way, the sights and sounds of metropolitan, regional and rural Europe will captivate you from start to finish. An important point of difference with river cruising is not so much the ports in which your ship will dock, but what your ship will offer in terms of shore touring. Alternatively, France or Portugal may be more your speed. With river cruising, it's nearly impossible to go wrong.