Cabins in two categories are the first to go whenever a cruise itinerary goes on sale: the most inexpensive staterooms and the top-of-the-line suites. It may surprise you that the priciest accommodations are snapped up first, but consider this: there are far fewer suites than regular cabins, so competition is fierce for these options that offer extra space and exclusive perks. If you're sailing with a posse, that elbow room will definitely come in handy.
One popular aspect of suite living, beyond lush furnishings, is the extra services most ships offer. You can expect concierge service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, and assistance when making reservations for alternative restaurants, spas and sold-out shore excursions. Butler service is offered by the most luxe brands; butlers handle everything from dry-cleaning and unpacking to daily delivery of canapes and making reservations for the spa.
There's a larger variety of cruise suites than ever before, but some still absolutely stand out from the competition. Here, we offer our favourites among the industry's most drop-dead gorgeous, pampering and elegant accommodations at sea. (Please note: Fares vary by itinerary and date. Prices listed are approximate and are subject to change.)
Best Cruise Suite: Penthouse Suite
Why? The 37-square-metre (398-square-foot) verandahs -- complete with hip patio furniture and outdoor whirlpools -- are themselves larger than many traditional staterooms! And, of course, each inviting verandah is attached to a 120 sq. m (1,291 sq. ft) penthouse. Each well-designed Penthouse Suite includes a living room with plush furniture, hardwood floors and a throw rug; 52-inch LCD TV with surround sound; a baby grand piano; a separate dining room that accommodates eight; and a master bedroom with king-size bed and adjoining marble bath with double vanities, a humongous shower for two with dual Hansgrohe showerheads and separate whirlpool tub. These suites -- perfect for a romantic getaway -- can be found on each of Celebrity Cruises' Solstice-class ships, and are located midship, right across from the elevators and near the library on the Penthouse Deck. While you may never want to leave your Penthouse Suite, be sure to make a foray to Luminae -- the exclusive dining room for suite guests -- and Michael's Club, which is the exclusive all-inclusive domain for passengers booked in Celebrity's top suites.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $667 per person, per night, for a South Pacific cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Penthouse Suite
Why? Spread across 118 sq. m (1,273 sq. ft), these suites on Pacific Eden and Pacific Aria are almost four times the size of a regular balcony cabin and have more elegant decor plus a second bathroom, large walk-in wardrobe and dressing area and dining room. Penthouse passengers receive complimentary in-room dining, afternoon tea and evening canapes, all of which can be enjoyed in the suite's dining room. The balcony offers another nice spot for a bite to eat, with seating for four plus two sun loungers. Extra perks include priority check-in and disembarkation, a welcome aboard gift, complimentary laundry service, a Nespresso coffee machine, iPod music system, free bottled water and soft drinks.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $307 per person, per night, for a South Pacific cruise.
Best Cruise Suites: Royal Loft Suites
Why? Those accustomed to luxury will feel right at home in the lush Royal Loft Suites that can be found on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. At 148 sq. m (1,599 sq. ft), and not counting the massive 81 sq. m (874 sq. ft) balcony with a whirlpool and dining area that wraps around this fabulous suite, these two-story dwellings accommodate up to six passengers and are larger than many city apartments. The suite is stunning with its two-storey wall of windows, which affords panoramic views. The bedroom is upstairs in the loft, with a glass wall partition and blackout curtains. An adjoining bathroom features a tub, shower, dual sinks and a bidet. A second bath with a shower is found on the main level. It is easy to picture James Bond nursing a martini as he reposes on the living room sofa (which converts to a double bed).
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $839 per person, per night, for a New Zealand cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Pinnacle Suite
Why? Guests staying in one of Holland America's elegant Pinnacle Suites look the part with corsages and boutonnieres provided for formal nights. Other perks include a cocktail party with the ship's officers and 106 sq. m (1,150 sq. ft) of accommodation, featuring a living area, dining room, king-sized bed, dressing room, refrigerator and microwave and a separate guest bathroom. Four sun loungers on the balcony provide additional space to relax. Neptune and Pinnacle Suite guests have access to a private lounge for socialising with other top tier suite guests but the benefits, which include snacks, tea and coffee and a concierge to make dining reservations and book excursions, are fairly low key.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $1,145 per person, per night, for a New Zealand cruise.
Best Cruise Suites: The Balmoral and Sandringham Duplexes
Why? The grandiose two-storey suites on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 each have a curved, sweeping staircase to the bedrooms on the second floor; two marble baths with whirlpool tub and separate shower; a full guest bath; private exercise equipment; and 209 sq. m (2,249 sq. ft) of living space. The terrace of each of these suites is unique in that it is visible from the public decks below (such as the aft pool area), so plan to "be seen" -- that can be a plus for some and a big minus for others. All of the amenities of the Queens Grill are yours to enjoy, including the dining room, a special lounge and a dedicated sunning deck.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $3,115 per person, per night, from Cape Town to Fremantle.
Best Cruise Suite: Vista Suite (Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend)
Why? Vista Suites are slightly smaller than a Grand Suite, but they have knockout views with a wraparound balcony and windows along the back and side, offering a fantastic panorama of the ship's wake. Vista Suites are 22 sq. m (245 sq. ft) with a separate dressing and sitting area, double sinks and a spa bathtub and separate shower. The covered 20 sq. m (220 sq. ft) balcony with lounge chairs, in addition to the usual table and two chairs, is the perfect spot to sit back and enjoy the scenery. Aside from having more room, perks are limited to VIP check-in and priority embarkation and debarkation. However, the price for this accommodation is far less than you would pay for a suite on other lines.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $215 per person, per night, for a South Pacific cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Club Spa Suite (Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest)
Why? Club Spa Suites, which have been designed exclusively for couples, are the latest addition to the Azamara fleet. Measuring 38 sq. m (414 sq. ft), with a 5 sq. m (60 sq. ft) balcony, the highlight of these contemporary suites is the glass-enclosed whirlpool bathtub overlooking the ocean. Pipe in some music from the spa (don't worry, you can turn it off) and soak away your cares or relax under the rain shower with two body jets in the oversized bathroom. Club Spa Suite guests receive amenities such as a "Nights in Private Places" experience and a spa credit which can be used for treatments at the onboard Sanctum Spa.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $1,020 per person, per night, for a New Zealand cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Grand Suite (Golden Princess)
Why? Grand Suite guests can drink cocktails and socialise in the Elite Lounge, sip a mimosa with their room service breakfast, enjoy free specialty dining on embarkation day and relax at the Lotus Spa with complimentary Thermal Suite access. Like all Princess ships, Golden Princess has just one Grand Suite measuring 122 sq. m (1,314 sq. ft), including a large 11 to 16 sq. m (114 to 181 square feet) balcony, with a sitting area with a fold-out couch and a bathroom with a separate shower and tub. Golden Princess is the only Princess ship with a Grand Suite sailing in Australia.
If you care more about suite perks than the size of your room, the well-priced Club Class Mini-Suites now being rolled out on Sea Princess, Sun Princess, Emerald Princess and Golden Princess could be the best option. These balcony staterooms are much smaller than a Grand Suite, however they come with an impressive array of perks such as a dedicated dining area in the main dining room featuring expedited seating and expanded menu options, priority embarkation and disembarkation, priority specialty dining reservations, complimentary in-room wine set-up, complimentary premium evening canapes, upgraded in-suite amenities and a welcome glass of Champagne on embarkation day.
Emerald Princess will have Club Class Mini-Suites fitted for this Australia cruise season. Check the Princess Cruises website for roll-out dates for the other ships listed above.
Plan to Pay: Grand Suite fares start at $599 per person, per night for a New Zealand cruise. Club Class Mini-Suites are less than half the price, starting at $250 per person, per night.
Best Cruise Suites: Haven 3-Bedroom Garden Villas (Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Star)
Why? These are the largest of all the suites at sea, at up to 534 square metres (5,750 square feet). If you're planning a family get-together, this is the suite for you. Features include a vast living area, bar with seating for four, dining table that seats eight, three bedrooms with king- or queen-sized beds, and a private garden terrace with an outdoor dining area and raised hot tub with a thatched roof to provide shade. Add a butler, concierge team and stunning views from the windowed walls that surround the suite from its perch atop the ship, and you have a "wow" factor that's beyond compare. Garden Villas guests also have access to all Haven amenities including a private pool, sun deck and fitness room.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $707 per person per night, for a New Zealand cruise.
Best Cruise Suites: Owner's Suite (Silver Whisper and Silver Shadow)
Why? Walk into one of the two Owner's Suites aboard Silversea Cruises' Silver Spirit and Silver Whisper, and you'll likely hear soft music playing (compliments of the Bang & Olufsen stereo system in the living room) and see sheer curtains lazily catching the breeze by the glass doors, which open onto the 17 sq. m (190 sq. ft) teak verandah. At 120 sq. m (1,292 sq. ft) including the balcony, each of these suites is sophisticated, sexy and spacious. Tucked amidships on Deck 8, these stylish apartments at sea -- designed with sleek blond wood, wide striped wallpaper and modern furniture -- have the vibe of a swanky penthouse in London or Copenhagen. Your butler will make you feel right at home as you settle into the living room, which features subtle recessed lighting and a flat-screen TV as well as a work area with writing desk. You'll enjoy meals in the separate dining room (there's an Illy espresso machine for caffeine-packed pick-me-ups) and get a good night's sleep in the master bedroom, home to a sinfully comfortable queen-sized bed dressed with Pratesi bed linen, down duvet and a selection of pillows. The master bathroom has marble throughout, plus a double vanity, shower and separate, full-size whirlpool tub. There's also a powder room for guests.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $2,988 per person, per night, for a New Zealand cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Grand Wintergarden Suite (Seabourn Encore)
Why? Available on the new Seabourn Encore, the 144 sq. m (1,550 sq. ft) Grand Wintergarden Suite comprises two bedrooms, including one with separate whirlpool tub, two and a half bathrooms; a living room with plenty of seating to host a gathering; a dining room with a table that accommodates six; a pantry with full wet bar and three televisions. There is also a private glassed-in Solarium with a soaking tub and day bed plus a generous veranda offering 23 sq. m (247 sq. ft) of private space outfitted with an all-weather table and chairs, making it an ideal setting for al fresco dining. Along with standard suite inclusions such as complimentary internet access and fresh floral arrangements, Grand Wintergarden Suite guests also receive private car transfers to and from the ship at the beginning and end of their cruise.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $2,466 per person, per night, for a New Zealand cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Crystal Penthouse (Crystal Serenity)
Why? One of the most beautifully decorated suites at sea -- the Crystal Penthouse -- can be found on Crystal Cruises' Crystal Serenity. Spend just one night in this 1,345-sq. ft suite, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows that affords sweeping views of the ocean, and you'll wish this was your very own apartment. Swarovski crystal sconces light the living space, which has natural wood floors and Italian mosaic tile accents. Neutral colours blend seamlessly with the high-quality wood and marble finishes throughout. If you love the outdoors, you'll enjoy the private deck that was designed for lounging. But first you'll have to tear yourself away from the exceedingly comfortable living and dining areas. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, and the TV room (separate from the formal living area) can double as a second bedroom thanks to the sofa bed and guest powder room that is outfitted with a shower. If you entertain often while at sea, you'll love the fact that this suite has a private butler entrance.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $1,762 per person, per night, for a Caribbean cruise.
Best Cruise Suite: Regent Suite (Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor)
Why? There is only one Regent Suite each aboard Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor. IIt was designed to be the most luxurious suite at sea; at 2,917 square feet (with a 958-square-foot balcony), its footprint is larger than that of the average Australian home. But it's not just the size that impresses: the suite comes complete with a private spa, including treatment area, sauna, ceramic heated relaxation loungers and multijet shower, and residents are entitled to unlimited -- and complimentary -- in-suite spa treatments. Other perks include sedan transfers to and from the airport; a private car with driver and guide in every port; and free unlimited laundry and pressing. The location of the suite on Deck 14 is stunning, with 270-degree views over the bow. Throughout the two-bedroom suite, you'll find high-end touches in marble and exotic wood. The lounge features beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows and a custom $250,000 Steinway Arabesque piano. The suite offers not one but two 4K ultra-high-definition televisions, and each room is accented with limited-edition art books, Murano glass bowls and other handcrafted elements.
Plan to Pay: Fares start at $6,000 per person, per night.
Be the envy of all your friends when you stay in the largest accommodation of the entire Celebrity fleet. Available on Celebrity Edge, Apex and Beyond, the 2,581-square-foot Iconic Suite is truly a residence at sea that takes luxury to a whole new level. For starters, you’ll enjoy endless views that rival the Captain’s, as your suite is directly above the shio's navigation bridge.
Dressed in neutral tones, the living room has a massive L-shaped sofa, armchairs, and a 65-inch smart TV. Hosting your friends for dinner is easy since the dining table seats up to 8. Want to work out in private? You can even request a Peloton bike to be set up in your suite. The serene master bedroom is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass, so you can wake up to gorgeous views from a restful sleep on your king-sized cashmere mattress and plush duvet. The sumptuous master bath has his and hers vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a separate shower. The second bedroom has lovely ocean views and a full bath with a shower. The outdoor terrace is our favorite spot! At 689 square feet, there’s room for a dining table, plenty of loungers, a double canopied sunbed, and a whirlpool tub.
Stay in the Iconic suite and you will want for nothing, as full butler service, unlimited premium beverages, streaming Wi-Fi, laundry service, and prepaid gratuities are included. You’ll also receive unlimited dining at specialty restaurants, reserved seats in the theater, and more. Revel in gastronomic delight at the exclusive Luminae specialty restaurant with Michelin-starred chef-crafted menus, and relax in the Retreat lounge, sundeck, pool, and bar, all exclusively reserved for suite guests.
While the top suites on most cruise ships are designed with adults in mind, Royal Caribbean bucks the trend by introducing the Ultimate Family Suite on its newest vessels, including Symphony of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.
This two-story, 1,346-square-foot suite (2,978 square feet on Spectrum of the Seas) features a master suite and bath, a second bedroom and bath for the kids, and sleeps up to 10.
Decorated in vibrant colors, the suite features a large dining table, a wet bar, a cinema, a game room with an air hockey table, large-screen televisions, a karaoke machine, and video game systems. And who can resist going down that fun slide? On the balcony, you'll find a private Jacuzzi, a Ping-Pong table, and an outdoor dining table. With so much to offer in this suite, your kids will never want to leave the room!
Additional perks of the Ultimate Family Suite include complimentary drinks, specialty dining, internet, and concierge services by an aptly named Royal Genie who can arrange for all kinds of VIP experiences for the entire family. Guests can also access the exclusive lounge reserved for top-tier suites.
You can brag to your friends that you stayed inside a cruise ship funnel! Disney ships always sport two funnels, but only one is functional while the other is purely decorative. So when designing Disney Wish, Disney "Imagineers" decided to place the top suite inside the forward funnel.
The Moana-themed suite is the first of its kind, accessed through a private elevator. The décor plays homage to the characters and story of the Disney heroine with custom-made sculptures and artwork. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the entire suite is bathed in light. The living and dining space is found on level one with plenty of space to relax and enjoy meals at an elegant dining table for 8, and there’s a wet bar stocked with water and sodas. The adjacent library is a great spot for quiet time, but it also has a wall bed and a full bath so it can be converted into an additional bedroom.
A grand spiral staircase leads up to the two bedrooms outfitted with 1,000-thread-count Frette lines and luxury robes. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and a double-vanity marble bath with a soaking tub and rain shower. You’ll also find a children’s bedroom with two bunk beds and a bath with a shower. The only thing missing from the suite is a veranda, but the unique location, features, and amenities more than make up for it. With a capacity to sleep up to eight, the Wish Tower Suite is certainly the happiest place at sea.
Get the VIP treatment when you stay in The Haven onboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, where the top-end suites are located in an exclusive enclave accessible by private elevators. The largest is the Premier Owner's Suite which spans over 2,900 square feet including a vast wraparound balcony with lounging areas, a full-sized outdoor dining table, and a private hot tub.
Inside, you and up to seven other family members or friends will enjoy the three bedrooms with king beds, marble baths with double vanities and rain showers, a living and dining room, a full bar, and an espresso machine. Your private butler and concierge will take care of your every wish and desire, including full meal service in your suite.
When you can tear yourself away from the suite, the rest of the Haven complex is at your disposal. There is an elegant restaurant, a cozy lounge, a terrific sun deck with large daybeds and loungers, and an infinity pool to boot.
The Grand Suite onboard Silversea's three luxury sister ships Silver Muse, Silver Moon, and Silver Dawn will make you feel right at home. Your living room features a comfortable sofa and chairs, a writing desk, a dining table for six, and an Illy espresso machine. But you don't need to lift a finger, as your butler will attend to your every need, from unpacking your suitcase and uncorking your Champagne to delivering room service and making that espresso.
The master bathroom has marble throughout, a double vanity, a shower, a separate full-sized whirlpool tub, and Bulgari bath amenities. A perfect night's sleep is guaranteed in the separate bedroom, where you will be ensconced by sumptuous sheets, plush duvets and a pillow menu with nine choices.
Outside, the 570-square-foot wraparound veranda offers the same views as the captain's navigation bridge. This stylish apartment at sea measure 1,472 (on Deck 9) or 1,572 (on Deck 8) square feet, and can be converted into a two-bedroom suite of up to 1,970 square feet by adding the adjacent Veranda Suite.
Perched high on Deck 18 aboard Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess, and Discovery Princess, enjoy sweeping views from the aptly named Sky Suite. As Princess Cruises' newest luxury accommodation, the suite boasts 1,873 square feet and sleeps up to 5. Upon entry, you’ll find a lovely dining room with a sparkling chandelier and wet bar before moving to the light-filled living room with an L-shaped sofa and large-screen television. On either side of the living room are two spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage, lighted vanities, and ensuite baths, making the Sky Suite perfect for families or couples traveling together.
The star of the suite though is the continuous balcony that is the largest at sea at over 1,000 square feet. Providing 270 degrees panoramic views, the expansive outdoor space is furnished with a dining table for four, a large day bed, loungers, and the best views of the Movies Under the Stars on-deck screen. Consider it your private cinema at sea -- in fact, you can even order a specific movie just for you.
A slew of benefits come with the Sky Suite, such as a Suite Experience Manager who looks after all your onboard needs, reserved seating in the theater, a private bungalow at Princess Cays (Princess’ private island in the Bahamas), access to the Suite Lounge with canapes and light bites, and the adults-only Enclave retreat area.
The signature feature of Seabourn’s 1,186-square-foot Wintergarden Suites found onboard Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation is the glass-enclosed solarium with a daybed and tub. The light-filled space is adjacent to the outdoor veranda, furnished with lounge chairs and seating for outdoor dining.
The interior is no less impressive, with a living room that provides plenty of seating to host a gathering, a dining room with a table for six, a pantry with a full wet bar, and an ensuite bath in the master bedroom that features a separate whirlpool tub and shower. Want more space? Combine the adjacent veranda suite to make it a Grand Wintergarden Suite -- a 1,566-square-foot, two-bedroom enclave.
Although Cunard's modern-day ocean liner Queen Mary 2 was launched in 2004 (last refurbished in 2021), her 2,249-square-foot grand duplex apartments are still unique, opulent, and deserve a mention. The living area on the lower level includes a large sitting area, a dining table, a writing desk, and a full bath with a shower. A vast terrace overlooks the aft pool, offering great views of the ship’s wake. Each suite has a curved, sweeping glass staircase to the bedroom on the second floor with two marble baths (one with a whirlpool tub), and the suite even comes with exercise equipment.
Duplex guests dine in the intimate Queens Grill restaurant and also have the option to order from its menu for in-suite dining. Other privileges include a complimentary bar, a personal butler, and exclusive access to the Grills Lounge and Grills Terrace sun deck with a whirlpool tub.