10 Best Cruise Lines for Couples

1. Princess Cruises

Best Ship for Australians: Majestic Princess

Why: The Love Boat was set on this cruise line, so it's fair to say Princess has always been focused on romance, and now Australians can get loved up on one of the youngest ships in the fleet, Majestic Princess.

Sweet Suites: Majestic Princess has a high percentage of suites and mini-suites. Suites feature separate sitting areas, large balconies, walk-in closets, a bath and shower with massage showerheads. Club Class Mini-Suites come with a VIP level of service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, complimentary wine in your room on arrival, fresh fruit and evening canapés, and better quality bed linen, bathrobes, toiletries, and chocolates on your pillow at night. There's also an exclusive dining area for Club Class, which has no queues, dedicated waitstaff, an expanded menu and table-side preparations. Plus, all cabins have the line's signature Princess Luxury Bed. With these dreamy pillow-top mattresses and fluffy duvets, you might be inspired to stay in bed a bit longer.

Onboard Romance: What could be more romantic than a night at Movies Under the Stars, reclining on padded loungers while snuggled under wool tartan blankets on the pool deck? During the day, we love The Hollywood Pool Club and Conservatory, an adults-only retreat with cabanas, pool, bar, gardens and games.

Dinner for Two: Open-seating (as well as traditional) dining is available. But the most romantic option is Princess' Ultimate Balcony Dining dinner experience. For an extra fee, cruisers are treated to a lobster dinner with Champagne and course-by-course service. (Or have a romantic breakfast in your cabin with the line's Balcony Breakfast option.) Only caveat: Your cabin must have a balcony. We also love the ships' specialty restaurants. Request a banquette at Crown Grill, a great steak and seafood restaurant with excellent desserts, or indulge in a menu designed by Michelin-starred chefs at Harmony (Chinese) or La Mer (French). If chocolate is your aphrodisiac of choice, be sure to try the onboard cocktails and desserts created by master chocolatier Norman Love.

Downside: If you'd prefer to travel kid-free, it may be better to avoid family-friendly Princess Cruises.