9 Best (and Worst) Cruise Souvenirs

Best For-Fee Cruise Souvenirs

4. Photos by the Professional Photographer Onboard

If your photography skills aren't the best, you don't feel like lugging your camera or smartphone around with you or it's time for a new family portrait, not to worry -- cruise ship photographers have your back.

You can either set up a time to have professional photos taken or purchase ones taken of you during dinner or at embarkation.

Alternatively, if you've taken your own photos of the trip and want to display them, there are plenty of inexpensive ways to make hard copies. We've tried photo books from Shutterfly.com and Chatbooks.com. The latter automatically aggregates pictures from social media outlets like Facebook and Instagram, which is ideal if you post photos throughout your travels.

There are also phone apps that collect and create photo books for you. You may need to type in captions to complete it, but the hard work is done for you.

5. Duty-Free Items: Jewelry, Perfume, Electronics and Beyond

You'll often find duty-free shopping options onboard and in port, featuring items like jewelry, cigarettes, alcohol, perfume and electronics. Shopping onboard and in ports offer different experiences during your cruise.

Although they won't necessarily provide you with a locally made memento of your trip, these can provide decent savings over what you'd pay elsewhere. But if you're in the market to make a purchase, it's a good idea to do some pricing research before you embark so you know whether or not you're actually getting a deal.

Also, remember that even though the items might be duty-free, you could still pay hefty taxes, depending on where the purchase is made. We bought perfume at an onboard shop on a recent sailing, and although we didn't pay a duty, we did have to pay a 20 percent tax, which was levied based on our ship's European itinerary.

6. Ship-Specific Items

Whether you cruise a lot or a little or know someone interested in impressive engineering feats, a ship-specific souvenir is a great idea.

Many mainstream lines' onboard shops sell T-shirts, mugs, key chains, ship replicas and the like. They range in price, but they're a great way to remember the specific vessels on which you've sailed.

Some are even printed with facts and stats, such as when the ship was launched, how many tons it is and how many passengers it carries.

7. Authentic Handicrafts From a Port You Loved

Was there a stop on your itinerary that you adored? Snag a local souvenir. From Jamaican rum and Alaskan ulu knives to French lavender soap and perfume, there's nothing that will remind you of your journey quite like something native to the area you loved.

Just be sure that what you're buying is authentic. Check the items to see where they're made. Bonus points if you purchase something you witness being crafted right in front of you.

Souvenirs purchased in port are often less expensive than shopping onboard. Shopping on port days is a great way to save money on your next cruise.