8 Ways to Make Your Cruise Ship Cabin Feel More Like Home

Sure, it's just temporary, but your cabin will be "home" for the duration of your sailing, which, for some cruisers, can be quite a large chunk of time. Although cruise lines try to make passengers feel comfortable by offering the latest amenities -- flat-screen TV's, comfy bedding and free toiletries, just to name a few -- there are always additional items you can bring along to make your stateroom a bit less … stately.

Whether you're aiming for practicality, familiarity or just plain whimsy, check out our list of must-pack items if you want to really make your cabin your home away from home.

--By Ashley Kosciolek, Editor