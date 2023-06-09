8 Things You Didn't Know About Europa 2

Mini-bar is free

This is one of the few luxury lines that aren't all-inclusive. However, the soft drinks and beer in your minibar are free and replenished daily. ("Beer is considered a soft drink in Germany," quipped Gerd Wilmer, of Landmark Travel, which represents Hapag-Lloyd in Australia.) Bar prices are reasonable: about 1.60 Euros (US$1.69/AU$2.30) for a beer, five Euros ($US5.28/AU$7.15 for a cocktail. A welcome bottle of Champagne is placed in your cabin when you board, too.