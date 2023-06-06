8 Things Not to Do on a Carnival Cruise

Don't forget to look at the "Fun Times" daily newsletter

Carnival's "Fun Times" daily newsletter is where you'll find all the day's activities, dining times, drink specials and spa discounts. Forget to look at it, and you could miss out on opportunities to save money, win prizes and add some more fun to your day. We recommend taking a peek the night before (newsletters are placed in the cabins during turn-down service) and choosing your top three activities -- whether that's trivia, a spa raffle or dance class. Don't miss the "Drink of the Day" deals.