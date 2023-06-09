8 Reasons Why LGBT+ Travelers Will Love a Vacaya Cruise

Imagine a cruise ship filled with fun-loving passengers who believe "love is love," no matter who you are. Add in life-affirming dance celebrations, talented entertainment and attentive hospitality and you'll find Vacaya, a new LGBT+ charter cruise.

Vacaya runs full ship charters best described as weeklong gay weddings for 2,000 passengers. The company is making waves in the gay travel market as the first to expressly address and welcome all genders and sexual identities on the same cruise. We sailed on the inaugural Provincetown voyage on Celebrity Summit, decked out with a full rainbow wrap.

Here are the top reasons any fun-seeking LGBT+ vacationers should consider a Vacaya cruise.