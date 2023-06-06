8 Reasons to Stay Onboard Your Cruise Ship During a Port Call

With the exception of a handful of destination-unto-themselves cruise ships, cruising is very much driven by where you're going; one of its greatest draws is that it enables people to visit several different places in a short time. But that doesn't mean you always have to get off the ship every time it's in port. There are numerous, obvious reasons for staying on your cruise ship during a port call. Maybe you've been to the destination numerous times -- something repeat Caribbean cruisers are quite familiar with. Or perhaps you're on a port-intensive Mediterranean sailing and you just need a day to rest and recover.

If you're weighing the pros and cons of staying onboard during a port of call, here are eight reasons why staying onboard can be a great idea.