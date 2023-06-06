Midnight sun, otherworldly views and some of the best seafood you'll ever eat-- the list of reasons for taking an Alaska cruise in the summer could go on. Princess Cruises to Alaska in particular have long received kudos for its standout voyages to the Last Frontier, made even better with the introduction of its "North to Alaska" itinerary-focused activities.

Developed in partnership with the Discovery Channel, North to Alaska focuses on local immersion through taste, sound and storytelling. It's this unique collection of programming that will have you considering a Princess Alaska cruise above any other Alaskan cruise.

Here are eight reasons why Princess cruises to Alaska should be on everyone's bucket list.