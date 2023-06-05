When you think of a cruise, your mind often drifts to tropical islands and European wonders. But did you know that many cruises go to places right here in the U.S.? These U.S. cruises take advantage of ports on the east and west coasts, as well as river and small ship cruises that visit cities and small towns across America. Top advantage? You might be able to drive to your cruise. Bonus? You'll get to see a new part of the U.S.A., with the convenience of only unpacking once.

Read on to see our top surprise cruise destinations in the U.S.