8 Places That Are Best to Visit by Cruise Ship

Traveling by cruise ship has many conveniences, no matter what your itinerary. You only need to unpack once, for example, and you have the added benefits of built-in entertainment, dining and family activities.
There are some destinations that are particularly good to visit by ship. Sometimes it's the sheer logistics of a land trip in the area that make traveling by water an easier alternative, or sometimes it's a matter of expense in places where hotel and food prices are astronomical. In the case of Cuba, for example, the standard of accommodation you'll find on a cruise ship is far more predictable than what you'll find in hotels.
Read on for our picks of eight places that are best to visit by cruise ship.
First, it's glorious to enter Norway's major fjords, such as UNESCO World Heritage Site Geiranger Fjord, by the water, where you can get a close-up view of the famed Seven Sisters waterfall. And second, Norway is among the most expensive countries in the world. Being able to eat your meals on the ship, as opposed to on land, means you have that much more money to spend on excursions or car rentals.
The Inside Passage, the panhandle that sweeps down from Canada's Yukon alongside British Columbia, has very few roads; Juneau is the only U.S. capital where you must either fly or take a boat to visit. Beyond its inaccessibility, the region teems with marine wildlife -- think otters and orcas --- that are best viewed by ship (the smaller the better). Finally, the only way to see some of the state's most famous glaciers, such as those in Glacier Bay or within Tracy Arm fjord, is by ship.
What, the Caribbean? With so many resorts, why is this region on the list, you might ask. Here's why: A cruise allows you to explore several islands, rather than just one. When you go to the Caribbean on a cruise, you're not stuck to one super expensive hotel or an Airbnb that looked better in pictures than in reality. And it's no secret that some of the best islands in the Caribbean -- think St. Barth or Nevis -- are prohibively expensive on thier own. Why not visit via your own luxury cruise ship instead?
Let's face it, driving around Europe can be stressful. In addition to language barriers, you have to contend with expensive car rental fees (good luck if you want an automatic), expensive hotels and difficult itinerary planning. That's why a river cruise on the Rhine or the Danube is a much easier way to explore. River cruises are intimate ways to see both small European towns and capitals such as Budapest and Vienna. if you love the holidays, it's hard to beat the festive atmsophere of a German Christmas market.
The Galapagos archipelago may fall under Ecuador's oversight, but the islands are 600 miles away from the mainland. While the islands do have several hotels, they are limited and pricey -- and you're often stuck in one area, which prevents you from fully discovering the Galapagos' full ecological diversity. Being on a ship also means that your time in biologically sensitive areas is already plotted out for you, with no extra planning on your part; you'll also have trained guides available and included in the expense.
To get a true view of the White Continent, you need to get there by sea, as land accommodations are limited to scientists. If the infamous Drake Passage scares you, some cruise lines offer options to fly to the South Shetlands to pick up your ship. To see the most marine and animal life, look for itineraries that have multiple landings, as well as optional shore excursions to get the most out of your voyage to the bottom of the world.
Cruising is the only way to get a true appreciation for how massive the world's longest river really is; in most areas, there are no roads. Whether you choose a small vessel in Peru or a larger cruise ship on the Brazil portion of the waterway, you'll be sailing among the animals, birds and flowers that make the Amazon a unique ecosystem. A cruise also lends a dollop of luxury to a trip that can often test your limits for humidity, rain and bugs.
In today's tumultuous political climate, opportunities to visit the ancient monuments and ruins of Egypt have been greatly reduced. A river cruise operated by an experienced company is the safest way to travel; the more leisurely pace allows time to recuperate between temples. While Luxor justly is the star of most Nile River cruises, the stretch of the waterway near Aswan is more tranquil and has a plethora of bird life. Make sure to take the optional excursion to Abu Simbel.
