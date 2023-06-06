8 Best Drinks to Order When You Have a Cruise Beverage Package

Want your cruise to feel as all-inclusive as possible? Choosing a beverage package that bundles your drinks can give you the comfort of knowing what you're paying up-front. However, the fine print -- price cap per drink; maximum number of drinks allowed per day; exclusions such as drinks served in a specialty cup, drinks from room service, buckets of beer or vino from self-serve wine bars -- can make it difficult to get the most value from your package purchase.

If you decide to take the dive, there is a variety of ways to make sure you get the most for your money. Read on for the eight best types of drinks to order on your next cruise -- advice that's sure to maximise the value of your package.