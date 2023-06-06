If you've ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes, cruise ship tours offer an interesting peek behind the curtain. For a fee, passengers can learn how it all works below deck and backstage, check out where the crew hang out, and see who's doing your laundry or washing your dishes.

But it's important to be organised -- some cruise lines hold only one behind-the-scenes event per sailing, so they do tend to book out.

Here are our picks of the most interesting cruise ship tours for Australians.