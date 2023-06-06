Australia's Best Cruise Ship Spas

Spa time at is no longer about having a mask slapped on your face in a , sterile room. have upped ante with big and beautiful day spas focused on delivering unique experiences and real results.

No interest in art Japanese bathing, but keen find some release from rigours everyday life? Then take the advice life coach Randi Zuckerburg, and use your time at find new balance in spa.

Here's our roundup best spa experiences at sea.

Japanese Baths

Ship: Diamond Princess

Standout Features: Princess's largest outdoor Japanese baths aren't located in Japan -- they're on Diamond , which is based in for half year. 815 square-metre complex includes both indoor and outdoor areas and a selection bath styles with views and surrounding gardens. Offering a genuine "onsen" experience, stone baths have an utaseyo, a powerful stream hot water designed relieve tension in back and shoulders.

"Because bathing is an important part Japanese culture, we want offer passengers an authentic experience onboard, complete with unparalleled views," ' president Jan Swartz said. "This is just one several additions we're making give passengers an appealing Japanese experience."

Best Rest: Diamond, which moves Japan during Australian winters, also has a Japanese hydrotherapy pool, a dry sauna with floor--ceiling windows, a mist sauna and an open-air skylight. Lounge chairs are available in outdoor section spa area, with footbaths available while taking in fresh air.

Princess's other ships -- Dawn, Sun and Golden -- offer a range of treatments in Lotus Spa including La eTherapie facials, Ionithermie cellulite reduction programs, aroma stone therapy, therapeutic body wraps, and acupuncture. (from summer 2016) and Diamond also provide Botox, Restylane and Perlane treatments.

Canyon Ranch SpaClub

Ship: Solstice

Standout Features: If spa indulgence is your weakness, then book one 's AquaClass spa cabins, which bring spa experience well beyond treatment rooms themselves. Think spa quality bath products, multi-headed shower, upgraded linens and pillows, along with access a spa concierge. On dining front, you'll have access AquaSpa Cafe and Blu, both which dish up healthier options, as well as a room service menu focused on cleaner eating.

Best Rest: Take Care YourSelfie range available at Canyon Ranch SpaClub has been devised with know-how Randi Zuckerberg, editor-in-chief Dot Complicated, a website designed help people find balance in this technological age.

Her antidote modern stresses come in form five treatments which include a detoxifying ritual, a paraffin wax manicure as well as highly acclaimed Environ facial treatments.

Extra touches that are not quite so gimmicky come in form Persian Garden sauna and steam room as well as solarium.

Elemis at Sea

Ships: Pacific Aria, Pacific Eden, Pacific Dawn, Pacific Pearl, Pacific Jewel

Standout Features: Elmis spa has an excellent range massages with a number add-ons. For something a little different, go for a Thai herbal poultice massage -- a rhythmic rub-down during which heated poultices are applied at pressure points across body ease tension and aid relaxation, followed an oil massage combining eastern and western techniques with acupressure. Add-ons include a hammam body scrub, which you apply yourself in warming environment hammam room.

Best Rest: There is a great selection Elemis and La eTherapie facials, but the real appeal is special treatments such as reflexology, acupressure and teeth whitening.

Vitality Spa

Ships: Voyager, Explorer and Radiance

Standout Features: If you have never experienced ultra-relaxing properties a rasul mud treatment before, here's your chance. This Arabian cleansing ritual uses chakra muds and aromatherapy exorcise any stress or tension. It's perfect complement 's thermal suite, which features heated beds, showers and rooms with exotic steam vapours.

Best Rest: get that glow back into your skin, try 24-carat gold facial. It's just one facial therapies that tackle specific problems, using product ranges such as La eTherapie and Elemis. There's also a wide range massages, treatments specifically for men or teens, natural therapies such as acupuncture, and teeth whitening. For those in search a little more extreme primping, Botox treatments are also available.

