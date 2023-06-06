Not everyone thinks "best inside cabin" is an oxymoron. While some insides are hardly more than dark closets with a bed and bath, others are downright spacious or have cool decor and nifty technological features.
These days, not all inside cabins are the bottom-of-the-barrel inventory. Creative cabin designs -- such as insides that sleep as few as one or as many as six, staterooms with virtual views or interior-facing windows, and Zen-like boudoirs with spa perks -- may not be the cheapest options, but they're usually more affordable than similar cabins with actual ocean views or balconies.
Also keep in mind that accessible cabins are larger, and oddly shaped cabins can also net you more space. (Check your cruise line's deck plans for details.)
For a general overview of the highlights and lowlights of inside cabin categories across mega-ship cruise lines, here are our picks for the eight best inside cabins -- and three you may very well want to avoid.
While other lines average about 13 square metres for the lowest category of cabin, Celebrity Cruises has insides that are 17 square metres. There's a sitting area with a desk and sofa, the decor is stylish and each room is equipped with a flat-screen television, private safe, hair dryer, mini-bar, water and wine glasses, and ice replenished daily in stainless steel ice buckets.
Just like their shipmates in more expensive accommodation, passengers get bath robes (to use on the cruise), a tote bag, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner and body lotion), shower cap, cotton balls and cotton swabs. In the morning cleaning service, the plush beds are made daily with Egyptian cotton linens and duvets, and a turndown service is also offered in the evening. Celebrity's 24-hour room service is also complimentary for all passengers.
On P&O Cruises' Pacific Explorer and Pacific Aria, the interior space of inside cabins is not any smaller than its ocean-view or balcony cabins. Choose wisely and you could end up with one of the lucky dozen measuring more than 20 square metres. There are also 11 interconnecting inside cabins, each spanning 26 square metres. Inside cabins are located on every deck from 5 to 12 (except deck 7, which doesn't have any cabins).
Royal Caribbean invented the concept of the cabin with an interior-facing window. The promenade cabins on Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Aussie favourites Ovation of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas look out onto the Royal Promenade, an enclosed shopping street lined with stores, restaurants and watering holes. Whether you love an inside cabin with a view or hate the lack of privacy (your across-the-way neighbors and promenade wanderers can see in when the shades are up), you will find the biggest of the promenade cabins on the Oasis-class trio. (Smaller versions are also found on the line's five Voyager-class ships and three Freedom-class ships; the latter offer the notorious "Ben & Jerry's Sweet," with a view partially obstructed by the ice cream shop's fake cow.)
These industry-first Virtual Balcony inside cabins come equipped with 82-inch LED, HD, floor-to-ceiling screens that stream real-time views and sounds of the sea and ports outside -- right into passengers' rooms. Every single interior stateroom (nearly 400 of them) aboard the line's newest ships (Quantum of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas) feature the virtual balconies -- including the single-occupancy Studio (9.4 square metres), Standard Interior (15 square metres) and Large Interior staterooms (ranging from 16.5 to 17.4 square metres). Navigator of the Seas was also refurbished to offer 81 interior Virtual Balcony staterooms, measuring 14 square metres apiece.
CMV's Vasco da Gama has 40 solo cabins including a selection of insides that were formerly designed for two or more people. When converted to single cabins, they didn't lose any space. Premium Single Inner Cabins have twin/double beds, bathroom with shower plus ample hanging and storage space, and are located on deck 9 and 10.
If you don't mind which cabin or deck you are booked into, you can opt for a Voyager Inside Single Guarantee Cabin at a discounted fare. This means CMV chooses your inside cabin -- guaranteed to be at least a Standard Single Inner Cabin -- which will be allocated approximately two weeks prior to departure.
The local winner is Ovation of the Seas, which has two types of accessible inside cabins: the accessible interior room with virtual balcony and the larger accessible interior room with virtual balcony. The regular room has two twin beds that can convert into a king bed. There is an automated wider door, sitting area with lowered dressers, wardrobe rods and a bathroom with a roll-in shower, lowered toilet and safety handles. The larger inside cabin has the same features but is slightly bigger than the standard room. The virtual balcony offers a state-of-the-art, high-definition screen from floor to ceiling that plays real-time views of the ocean and destinations.
Pacific Explorer's quad rooms sleep a family of four and there is no need to feel you're missing out when it comes to space. Families in ocean-view or balcony cabins have the same size cabin but you're paying a whole lot less. If you have a large family, there are also 11 interconnecting inside cabins, each spanning 26 square metres. This allows for plenty of flexibility when it comes to who is sleeping where.
You can squeeze a family of four in a regular inside cabin, but it isn't pretty. If you've got a family of five or six, you could book two cabins -- or nab one of Royal Caribbean's special Family Interior cabins instead. The biggest we found are on Freedom of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Independence of the Seas; they sleep up to six on two twin beds that convert into a queen, a pullout sofa for two and a double Pullman bed. (Oasis-class family insides have a separate bunk room for the kiddos, but are significantly smaller at 24 square metres (compared to 30 square metres).
The cabins feature plenty of storage space, but only have one bathroom. Mum and Dad, consider leaving the bathroom squabbles to the young'uns and shower at the spa…