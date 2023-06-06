7 Times You Shouldn't Tip on a Cruise

Many cruise travellers are confused about when, whom and how much to tip. Some cruises departing Australia don't have compulsory tipping but other mainstream lines automatically charge passengers a daily gratuity -- and even after paying these tips, you may still be expected to fork out cash for luggage porters, room service deliverers and tour guides. But what about the nice waiter who carries your plate at the buffet or the spa therapist who just reduced your body to jelly?

You can learn more about when to tip in our insider's guide to cruise tipping. Here, we tackle seven times when you most definitely shouldn't tip.

Don't tip when...

1. You buy a drink

When you purchase a drink, some cruise lines automatically add a gratuity to the bill. First-timers often make the mistake of adding a tip on top of this. Don't worry: on Australian cruises, you won't be slugged with tipping on P&O, Princess or Carnival. However, some passengers like to hand some cash to their favourite bartender, usually at the beginning of the cruise, to ensure top-notch service throughout the sailing.

2. You're sailing luxury

When sailing with upscale small-ship lines like Seabourn and Silversea, tips are neither required nor expected. If service is exceptional, no one's going to stop you from pulling a wad of cash out of your pocket and handing it to your butler, but one of the big perks of a luxury line is that service and gratuity are included.

3. You're dining at the specialty restaurant

Paying a $35 surcharge at a specialty restaurant usually means there's no need to tip on top. Gratuities are almost always included in that rate or, on some lines like MSC Cruises, automatically added on top of your final bill. (If you're unsure, do some research before you dine.)

4. It's already on the spa receipt

Some onboard spas automatically add a gratuity, so it pays to check the receipt. When your spa bill on lines like Norwegian or Royal Caribbean includes an 18 percent gratuity, you should not feel obligated to add an additional tip. Spa treatments are pricey enough to start with.

5. Your kids spend all day in the kids' club, letting you have adult time onboard

On a cruise ship, kids club fees are included, and you're not expected to tip the supervisors who have entertained your offspring all week long. However, if you're feeling especially grateful to the kids' team who have gone above and beyond, you are certainly welcome to express that sentiment in cash.

6. The plumber fixes your shower or toilet

It can be tempting. The man who restores the whoosh of the vacuum toilet or hot water in the shower is, in a way, restoring balance in the universe. But these onboard engineers don't work for tips.

7. The captain keeps you safe or the cruise director makes you laugh.

We'd very much like to see the look on the captain's face when you slip them $20 at the welcome party, but cash-handshakes are not necessary. The captain will not let you steer the ship, no matter what you offer. The cruise director, who earns a staff salary, should also never be the recipient of a tip.