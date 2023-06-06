7 Signs You Should Book a Cruise Right Now

If you're looking for a sign from the universe that it's time to book a cruise, you could look for a shooting star or a four-leaf clover. Or, if you want a bit more certainty that the time is ripe for booking, take a look closer to home and you'll find all kinds of reasons to indicate you should make your next cruise date official. From unexpected price drops to yet another blizzard, here are seven signs you should book now.
The price of a cruise is an important factor for most people when it comes time to book. If you've been eyeing a specific cruise ship or itinerary and you see promotional pricing pop up, it's time to make your move. Cruise prices do drop, but they don't stay low forever. Book your cruise right away to lock in the lower fare.
You've just opened your email and right there in your inbox is an alert that your favorite cruise line is offering a free drink package (or Wi-Fi or onboard credit) on all new bookings. If you had planned on paying for these extra amenities, you will save on your total trip cost if you book during the promotional period. Special offers come and go, so book while the deal is on.
Cruise lines frequently add new destinations and ports to their lineup of itinerary choices. If you've been thinking about someplace specific (be it Asia, Iceland or Croatia), or you've just been waiting for the cruise lines to open the books on cruise dates in the next year or two, get ready to pounce as soon as bookings open. It's especially important to book early if you want your choice of cabin or the destination you want to visit has a short season (New England and Canada is a prime example).
You've still got a full day of cruising ahead of you but you found the information about disembarkation on your bed last night, and just knowing it'll soon be time to get off has you down. You want to enjoy the rest of the cruise but you can feel cruise withdrawal sneaking up on you. Keep it at bay by visiting the future cruise sales desk and putting a deposit down for another cruise -- you don't even have to pick a specific sailing. Just knowing you've got a cruise sometime in your future will put the kibosh on that sinking feeling and give you something to look forward to. Plus, onboard bookings often come with added onboard credit or discounts.
Is Rip Van Winkle's 20-year nap starting to look good? Are loved ones afraid to say good morning because you might snap at them? If "I need a break" has gone way beyond understatement, and it's starting to affect your life, it's time to grab a long weekend and haul yourself onto a cruise ship for a much-needed getaway. Several lines offer three- to four-night cruises, so you don't need a lot of time or money to escape the real world while getting your cruise fix. Everyone -- from your kids to your friends, even your boss -- will be better off for it.
Whether you're getting ready to start the rest of your life with that special someone, or finally rid of the dead weight who's been hanging around too long, there's no better time to cruise than when celebrating something. From graduations to milestone birthdays and anniversaries to ringing the bell on your last chemo treatment, there are any number of reasons to celebrate -- and, consequently, any number of reasons to take a cruise.
Can't stand the thought of shoveling the drive one more time? You might not be able to escape the storm that's bearing down on you right now, but you can get a warm getaway on the books and into your future. Put the shovel down and get on the phone with your favorite travel agent or pull up the cruise line's website. When next you go outside to brave the cold, you won't even feel it as visions of lazy days by the pool and napping in the sun on your balcony fill your head.