The charms of autumn are distracting you for now, but this season could only mean one thing: Winter is coming. However, the months of May through September are ideal times to sail away. Whether you're avoiding the cold or treating yourself to a mid-year break, we offer the following six reasons why you should drop everything and book a winter cruise right now.

1. The weather is warm in most destinations.

Give yourself a second summer somewhere beautiful. Although it's cooler, the South Pacific is still lovely and drier at this time of year. In Australia, you could consider the Whitsundays, now that the wet season is over. Southeast Asia is also hot year-round, with dry periods in the southerly countries during June, July and August. In the Northern Hemisphere, summer is on the way, so Europe and the Caribbean are sunny spots for overseas cruising.

2. Cyclone season has blown over.

It's bad timing that our local summer cruises take place smack-bang in the middle of Cyclone Season. If you're concerned about storms, stay away from cruising in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific from November through April. Winter is safer and smoother, so you have less chance of having your cruise cancelled or rerouted.

3. Local ships are better than ever.

P&O, Princess and Carnival have some ships based down under in winter, and most have just been refurbished this year. Pacific Jewel unveiled its new look in March, Carnival Spirit and Legend are fresh from a makeover in May, and Sun Princess goes into dry dock in June 2018.

3. Winter sucks in Australia.

OK, that may be a bit harsh, but there is a definite downturn in fun activities at home. Fewer barbeques, parties, festivals, beach days and nights out; how much television can you possibly watch? What a treat to escape the routine and wake up somewhere tropical. Let someone else cook and clean and pamper you. Make your friends jealous - or round them up to come along with you.

5. Tahiti is calling your name.

Instead of dreaming about it, make it happen. French Polynesia is one of the world's most stunning places, with seven-night cruises departing every week. No, it's not cheap but life is short and you deserve to splurge (at least) once in your life. Bora Bora is just the beginning of Tahiti's beauty. Shut off your phone and embark on an exotic itinerary that will take you far away.

6. The deal is too good to say no.

Although the period of cruise line promotions known as wave season technically starts in January, we see bargains popping up all year. A very good reason to drop everything and book a cruise? A fantastic deal. Shop around and find reduced pricing or perks like free drink packages, included internet, onboard credit, no gratuities and reduced fares. While cruising during the holiday season can be in high demand, more and more cruise lines are offering sales and bonuses for other bookings. Keep an eye on our Deals of the Week and sign up to our weekly e-letter for special offers.