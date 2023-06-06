If you've arrived in Miami the night before your cruise, you're going to need a good breakfast in Miami before you embark. But that doesn't mean settling for a ho-hum hotel buffet.
Fuel up like a local at these seven best breakfast spots in Miami before you set sail, all close to the cruise port. Breakfast places in Miami are well known for their mouthwatering flavors and for leaving cruisers satisfied before they embark.
Whether you’re interested in a savory breakfast in Miami Beach or a sweet breakfast in South Beach, Miami has a wide range of options.
Top breakfast places in Miami serve hot Cuban dishes such as tortilla especial and Cuban sandwiches, while others serve French and American breakfast cuisine. Looking for pancakes, eggs benedict, avocado toast or croissants? The best breakfast in Miami offers all that and more for cruisers ready to embark.
While there are many wonderful restaurants near Port of Miami, we included the top seven spots for the best breakfast in Miami before you cruise.
The lemon curd dome, embellished with fondant daisies, is (almost) too pretty to eat. And the truffle bun with scrambled eggs, truffle aioli and cheese is a breakfast best-seller. Free and fast Wi-Fi is handy for visitors as well.
Bachour's menu contains delicious both savory and sweet breakfast items, which makes it one of the hottest breakfast places in Miami.
The menu includes a dizzying array of smoothies, fruit and veggie salads, plus egg-white omelets and vegan crepes. The lineup of "adult grilled cheese" sandwiches, featuring combinations of European cheeses on specialty breads, is worth every carb-laden calorie.
Take a bite of avocado toast or a sweet crepe at Angelina’s, easily one of the best breakfast places in Miami.
Order a Cuban sandwich (served with croquetas) or the tortilla especial (an "everything" omelet) and lunch will be unnecessary. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop can get quite busy as it serves some of the best breakfast in Miami, so we recommend going early before you embark on your cruise.
Travelers with extra time can also venture to breakfast in Miami Beach. La Provence Boulangerie serves artisanal bread and cake alongside their pastry and breakfast choices.
There’s a lot on the menu, including quiche, a perfect choice for breakfast in Miami, cinnamon rolls or muffins. Pair it with your favorite early-morning drink like coffee and tea.
While many travelers think the drive to grab breakfast in Miami Beach isn’t worth it, those that enjoy a quaint French cafe with flaky, buttery croissants and other delightful pastries will beg to differ.
Coffee snobs will appreciate the variety of cold brew, drip and pour-over options, prepped by expert baristas. There's something for everyone on the egg-centric menu but the avocado tartine -- All Day's riff on avocado toast -- served with pickled onions and puffed quinoa is a winner.
As one of the good breakfast places in Miami, cruisers can enjoy a delicious breakfast before stepping foot on their next cruise.
As one of the top restaurants near Port of Miami, Café Bastille Downtown is a popular breakfast establishment that both locals and travelers alike enjoy. The cafe brings the tastes and charms of Paris all the way to Miami.
Enjoy a sweet Parisian breakfast of croissants, crepes and cappuccino for the perfect morning sweet tooth satisfaction. The full French menu also includes savory eats like eggs benedict, sandwiches and omelets for folks who want to stay away from breakfasts that are “too sweet.”
Café Bastille Downtown has the best breakfast in Miami, and it’s a short drive from the port.
Cruisers can venture to the other side of Miami and grab breakfast in South Beach if they have the time. Sunny Side Cafe & Eatery is a cheerful, bright restaurant near the Port of Miami.
Port of Miami restaurants provide cruisers and other travelers with the tastes and flavors of many nationalities. Sunny Side offers an All-American breakfast with menu items like thick pancakes and waffles or healthy bites such as chia pudding and acai bowls.
Whatever you’re hungry for the morning of your cruise, they’re serving it up at this top place for breakfast in South Beach.