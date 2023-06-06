7 Major Cruise Booking Mistakes to Avoid

6. Forgetting to Shop Around Can Be a Costly Cruise Booking Mistake

Like any travel industry, cruise lines like to bombard potential travelers with all sorts of glossy pictures of passengers having fun and tantalizing images of tropical beaches, cocktails and bright blue pools. But it pays to temper your own impulsive need to getaway when it comes to booking a cruise.

Related: Tips for Finding Cheap Cruise Deals

If you don't shop around, you'll never know that the travel agent down the street (or online) can offer you the same rate plus onboard credit, prepaid gratuities and an upgrade. Or you might miss out on your chance to score a cheap luxury cruise for the cost of a longer cruise on a mainstream line.

Before you book, take a few minutes to compare prices and find the best deal available. Otherwise, you're leaving money -- and maybe some wine, a spa treatment and a shore excursion -- on the table.