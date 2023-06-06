7 Honeymoon Cruise Tips

3. Register for a honeymoon cruise fund.

Better than departing on a honeymoon cruise is sailing away without spending a cent. If your budget allows, register for your honeymoon rather than three sets of china. Lines like Norwegian offer the chance to set up onboard registries. Designate funds for the cruise fare itself, but don't forget additional costs like meals in specialty restaurants, drink packages, shore excursions and even honeymoon packages. Honeymoon cruise packages including everything from Champagne and chocolate to rose petal-laden turndown service are available to celebrate your nuptials for an additional fee. Include your booking information in your registry, so friends and family can reserve packages for you (you'll arrive to decorated digs or your drinks already paid for). Whether you get someone else to purchase a celebration package for you or do it yourself, make sure it gets done well in advance and know what you're getting: lines offer honeymoon cruise packages with varying degrees of amenities but there is often little difference between the mid-range and top tier. (For example, if you're not very discerning about the brand of Champagne on offer, you might stick to mid-range.)

If you're the sentimental type, take photos from each excursion and send them to the wedding guests who contributed toward the cruise (or specifically, the shore tours). It's a nice touch that says: This was way better than a blender!