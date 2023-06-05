If you're reading this right now, chances are you're not on a ship. It's a bummer, we know, and the withdrawal is real. But, with all of the cruise-themed TV shows available on the air and across streaming platforms, there's no reason why you can't still have your cruise fix.
Cruise Critic has put together a list of seven of its favorite cruise television shows of all time. Whether you're into science-fiction, sitcoms, documentaries or good, ol' fashioned reality TV drama, you're sure to find something to keep yourself entertained.
Editor's Note: Information was accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change.
Where to watch: Netflix
Aired: May 24, 2019 - present
Number of seasons: 2 (16 episodes)
This Spanish Netflix original series has been dubbed over in English for American and Canadian audiences. Following a string of mysterious events on an ocean liner sailing from Spain to Rio de Janeiro, two sisters uncover secrets about their family's past. Set in the 1940s, the series combines transatlantic elegance and romance with a quirky whodunit.
Where to watch: 9Now, Hayu, Bravo
Aired: July 1, 2013 - present
Number of seasons: 7 (105 episodes)
This reality TV show follows the exploits of young crewmembers who work on private luxury yachts and cater to the excessive whims of the people who charter them. If you enjoy high drama, "Below Deck" brings plenty of it.
Where to watch: 7Plus, Freeview
Aired: November 9, 2014 - March 19, 2017
Number of seasons: 2 (12 episodes)
A spinoff of well-known series "Mighty Ships," "Mighty Cruise Ships" features passenger vessels in the luxury, sailing, expedition and mainstream categories. Each episode takes viewers to a new destination -- such as the Mediterranean, Caribbean or Northwest Passage -- on vessels that are marvels of modern engineering.
Where to watch: YouTubeTV
Aired: September 24, 1977 - May 24, 1986
Number of seasons: 10 (251 episodes)
Bookended by three made-for-TV movies in 1976 and several television specials into the '90s, this fictional romantic comedy/drama series is loosely based on nonfiction book "The Love Boats," written by former cruise director Jeraldine Saunders. In the show, the ship -- Princess Cruises' former Pacific Princess -- is helmed by Captain Merrill Stubing, who leads a regular cast of characters as they juggle their personal relationships while entertaining passengers on fictional voyages.
Where to watch: Foxtel, Amazon, HBO, Hulu
Aired: January 19, 2020 - present
Number of seasons: 1 (9 episodes)
Join actor Hugh Laurie as he captains a luxury cruise space ship 40 years into the future. After a technical malfunction onboard, he must remain calm as he deals with complaints from rude, disagreeable passengers. In addition to a quirky, futuristic plot, "Avenue 5" also boasts an impressive cast, including Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front and Suzy Nakamura.
Where to watch: Disney+
Aired: 2008 - 2010
Number of seasons: 3 (72 episodes)
Grab the kids and watch the crazy antics of twin brothers Zack and Cody Martin, London Tipton, and Mr. Moseby onboard the luxurious cruise liner, SS Tipton. The kids attend classes on Deck Eight at the only school the ship's owner, London's father, believes will make his daughter a better student.
Where to watch: Netflix
Aired: March 3, 2013 - present
Number of seasons: 6 (30 episodes)
This U.K.-based documentary reality series chronicles the lives of crewmembers onboard various Princess cruise ships that visit destinations all over the globe. Their antics offer an insider's look at what the crew's life is like behind the scenes, and, of course, there's no shortage of drama.