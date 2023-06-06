7 Cruise Ports With Iconic Views You Can't Miss

1. Positano, Italy

Colorful houses, wisteria-lined trellises, boutique shops and hotels hug a coastal bluff to form one of the most beautiful, photogenic villages in the world. For the best views, head to The Path of the Gods. The walking trail overlooks the Amalfi Coast and island of Capri, and can be accessed by taxi/bus from Positano and Sorrento (a short ferry ride from Naples). Suitable for all fitness levels, it spans just under five miles and takes about three hours on average to complete. Just make sure you have a full day in port, as tender rides and transportation time can add up. Prefer to stay closer? You can still enjoy gorgeous views of Positano from a boat on the water or from a number of alfresco bars and restaurants in the village itself.

Learn more about cruises to Positano.