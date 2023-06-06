7 Burning Questions We Still Have About Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines For Cruises

2. What if the Vaccine You Receive Isn't Recognized by Your Cruise Line?

Right now, only a handful of vaccines have been recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. In the European Union, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved for use.

Crystal states that it will only accept COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the FDA and authorities in the European Union. But there are more vaccines out there, and which one you get will depend on your country of residence and will likely happen without your input.

In Canada, Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are authorized for use. But there is a domestic COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Providence Therapeutics called mNRA that could be rolled out later this year and into 2022. However, unless the FDA or EU were to approve this vaccine, anyone receiving it would still ineligible to sail as Crystal Cruises does not recognize vaccines approved by Health Canada.

The issue is even more complicated for crewmembers. While the Philippines has acquired several million doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, it has also secured 25 million doses developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, while India's Bharat Biotech has applied for emergency use permissions in the Philippines.

Filipinos likely won't have a choice over which vaccine they receive. And that raises the question: If you have a crewmember vaccinated with product developed in China or India, is that crewmember no longer allowed to join the vessel when the choice over what vaccine they get is largely out of their control?