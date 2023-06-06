8 Best Cruise Ships for Sea Days

1. Ovation of the Seas

On Deck

Ovation of the Seas is the largest cruise ship to call Australia home and, given the vast array of entertainment options, challenges anyone to be bored onboard,. With 17 dining options, multiple bars (including one staffed by dancing robots), live performance venues and free activities such as roller skating, bumper cars and a skydiving simulator, the ship all but guarantees passengers will have something to do.

There are three pools (including a tiered glass-covered solarium lagoon resembling a tropical jungle) plus the fleet's largest Splashaway Bay water play area for kids, with features such as sea creature water cannons, slides and a giant drench bucket. Ovation also has the North Star, a panoramic glass capsule on Deck 15 that is attached to a giant mechanical arm, which gently raises it to 90 metres (300 feet) above sea level, providing 360-degree views of the surrounding seascape or ports of call.

Indoor Fun

The most exciting and innovative indoor fun can be found at the SeaPlex, a multi-use indoor arena spanning the top two decks, which can be converted from a basketball court into a roller-skating rink, a bumper-car circuit or circus school with a flying trapeze. Multi-level room Two70 offers panoramic sea views through vast, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and fuses entertainment and technology to create cutting-edge shows most evenings. It is a great spot to enjoy a bite to eat during the day. Next door to Two70, you will find The Workshop, which hosts craft sessions, such as jewellery making and scrapbooking. Passengers can also challenge themselves with Puzzle Break, a brain-bending game where cruisers work together to try and 'escape' from a room by solving puzzles and finding clues.

Shopaholics can stroll along The Via and be tempted by tax- and duty-free shops such as Bvlgari, while those who enjoy learning on holiday can sign up for a dance class or cocktail-making workshop. DreamWorks characters also feature in regular photo opportunities and meet-and-greets. For more laid-back offerings, retreat to the Vitality Spa at Sea, featuring 19 treatment rooms and a thermal suite with heated ceramic loungers, saunas and steam rooms. Alternatively, you can work off those buffet calories at the fitness centre, packed with cardio and resistance equipment, and the site of spinning, yoga, Pilates and kickboxing classes.

Meanwhile, kids can indulge in the Youth Zone, which includes features such as the Adventure Ocean kids' club (for ages three to 11) with special activities such as puppet theatre and dance parties. There are also teen-only spaces (Fuel Disco and The Living Room); as well as the Royal Babies and Royal Tots nursery program for infants and toddlers aged six months to two years.

All-Day Dining

You won't go hungry on Ovation of the Seas. Beyond lunch in the buffet or one of the main dining rooms, passengers can find midday eats at Sorrento's pizzeria; the Promenade Cafe, serving up sandwiches and pastries; the Boardwalk Dog House with seven varieties of 'snags' and wursts; Solarium Bistro for yoghurt parfaits, healthy sandwiches and other light fare; and The Cafe @ Two70 for snacks, sandwiches and bistro-style salads with an ocean view.

Also worth seeking out are Jamie's Italian, from British Chef Jamie Oliver; the Kung Fu Panda Noodle Shop for noodles and dim sum; and Izumi (note all three of these venues charge a supplement). And don't forget all the delicious calories you can consume when caving into those noon cravings for ice cream, doughnuts and cupcakes.

Sisters

Elder siblings Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas -- all three ships are part of the Quantum-class fleet -- are virtually identical. The line's high-tech Oasis-class ships -- Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas -- include features such as the Ultimate Abyss waterslide and the Rising Tide Bar, which travels up and down three decks.