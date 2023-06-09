7 Best Cruise Ship Thermal Spa Suites

While some people cruise for the ports, onboard shows and other ship attractions, others love the sense of relaxation you feel when you're out at sea. For serenity seekers, a thermal suite -- an area of the spa with special whirlpools, hot tubs, showers and saunas -- just can't be beat.

For the uninitiated, the services available in a thermal suite can be confusing; with names like laconium and caldarium, you might feel like you've stumbled back into Roman times. Not to worry: The treatments themselves are simpler than their names. Often, you'll find a steam room, which will be humid; a sauna, offering dry heat; a cold room, where you cool off after those hot experiences; a vitality pool that has oxygen-intensified water; and aromatherapy showers, where you're engulfed in soothing scented water and mist.

Access to cruise ship thermal suites is not free (generally speaking), and availability is limited to ensure the spaces don't get crowded and those who pay for a daily or weekly pass can truly relax. These passes, sold through the spa or guest services, often sell out; if you're interested in the thermal spa suite, make your purchase soon after you board.

Here are our picks for the best thermal spa suites you can book on a cruise.