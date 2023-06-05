7 Best Beaches in Nassau for Cruisers

Don't let the fact that Nassau being the capital of the Bahamas fool you into thinking it's all fancy hotels and businesses. Located on the 21-mile-long island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island in the Atlantic, Nassau is part of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and has a number of golden beaches.

Paradise Island, as the name suggests, is heavenly and was created for the purpose of entertaining visitors, with the sprawling resort of Atlantis and its massive water park taking center stage. With year-round warm weather and long stretches of inviting tropical beaches and water activities, it's no wonder this paradise is at the top of many cruisers' lists.

To help you find the right beach for your port visit in Nassau, we've put together seven beaches that offer everything from snorkeling and swimming, to caves and casinos. The city has public beaches, so you can enjoy them for free.